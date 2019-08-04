A full house at Healy Park and a full house for Diarmuid Connolly on his trumpeted return in blue.

Dublin see off Tyrone in low-key affair as All-Ireland semi-final line-up is confirmed in Omagh

A point decorated a display that mirrored his side’s, fitful and low-key; before a late black card, for an almost apologetic rugby tackle on Ciaran McLaughlin, ensured a pantomimic premature exit.

Dublin had the game wrapped up by then before Eoghan O’Gara’s palmed effort in injury-time gilded the win in front of 15,312 at Healy Park; the Dubs renew rivalry with Mayo in six days’ time.

Tyrone, who had issued a reserve outfit for service, will face Kerry a day later.

Bernard Brogan also made his championship bow, also scoring a point, but neither he nor Connolly are likely to start again; the latter does, however, remain a live bench option.

Michael Cassidy went off injured for Tyrone, which may be a worry for Harte.

Dublin eased to victory, ultimately, and young Plunketts man Sean Bugler showed up well with three nice points.

Conall McCann and Paddy Small exchanged early points in the opening minute which hinted at the game’s pattern; pleasantly open, flowing football with minimal physical interference.

The four frees from Cormac Costello that boosted the visitors’ interval lead may have betrayed a different story; if anything, it exposed the predictably hapless tackling techniques of the modern player.

All of Tyrone’s frees gifted to the restored sharp-shooter Costello were gifts; Mickey Harte’s side will rue conceding half of Dublin’s modest total to the placed ball.

And they would have also regretted messing up two decent goal chances, too; the occasional menace of the "high ball" scare erupting within Dublin’s half-back line once more, Rory O’Carroll spooked the most.

Evan Comerford had to deal well with a situation midway through the half when David Mulgrew plucked a ball from the skies ahead of O’Carroll; the keeper’s attentions were enough to force a hurried, skewed wide.

Then a moment later, even better, when Conor McAliskey this time evaded O’Carroll’s reach; mercifully for O’Carroll, the Tyrone attacker wasn’t able to evade Comerford and the keeper made a fine stop from no range.

Dublin themselves created one clear goal chance in the 29th minute; Comerford’s fine kick-off found Costello on the run just inside half-way; speeding towards the 45 with a developing over-lap, he chose a one-two with Eoghan O’Gara inside when Paddy Andrews might have been the better option.

For all that, Dublin deserved their lead, accurate passing and patient shot selection remaining their hallmarks even after the further wholesale changes made to an already altered line-up.

Young Sean Bugler chipped in with a lovely neat, acute finish from his left while Paddy Small contributed two from play.

Tyrone were less economical – running less than 50% - although when they did find their range, McAliskey (2) and Donnelly (2) demonstrated poise and precision.

Connolly had raised the biggest jeer when one of his last actions of the first-half, a pointed effort, was skewed wide; but playing into the Gortin Road end, he raised the cheers of the travelling, sun-soaked hordes when setting up Kevin McManamon for an excellent point.

If anything, and however improbably in the searing heat, the pace upped a tad, even if the intensity still palled several levels below what should be expected of late-summer fare.

The sides exchanged a complimentary pleasing quartet of points in the first seven minutes of the half before Dublin introduced another of the Hill heroes; Brogan bouncing on for his first taste of championship fare in 2019.

With his first touch, he almost created a goal chance in front of the miniature hill; tapping down one of quarter-back Connolly’s clever deliveries into the mixer; Costello couldn’t manage the finish as Benny Gallen thwarted him bravely.

Tyrone had managed to reduce the margin to two by the end of the third quarter but Dublin, now introducing the finishers, gently stepped on the gas.

Paddy Andrews notched his first of the day from the fist but Brogan was screaming inside for his second touch which, had it arrived, would surely have resulted in a goal.

Bugler, drifting deeper, continued to impress and kicked a long-range point, his third of an impressive afternoon to mark his imprint on this history-chasing team; he will be around for many campaigns to come.

Tyrone still created the occasional goal chance; Conall McCann hit the underside of the bar while Rory Brennan messed up another chance to raise a green flag.

O’Gara had the final word and Dublin won as they usually do before reaching the final four, easing up.

Scorers: Tyrone: C McAliskey 0-5 (2f), R Donnelly 0-2, K Coney 0-2f, C Grugan, C McCann, D McCurry, N Sludden 0-1 each.

Dublin – C Costello 0-6 (3f), S Bugler 0-3, E O’Gara 1-0, P Small, K McManamon 0-2, each, B Brogan, P Andrews, D Connolly 0-1 each.

Tyrone: B Gallen; C McLaughlin, P Hampsey, L Rafferty; T McCann, A McCrory, M Cassidy; B McDonnell, D McClure; R Donnelly, K Coney, C Grugan; D Mulgrew, C McAliskey, C McCann.

Subs: H P McGeary for Hampsey (HT), R Brennan for Cassidy (38), F Burns for Donnelly (40), D McCurry for McCann (56), N Sludden for Mulgrew (67)

Dublin: M Shiel; R O’Carroll, D Byrne, A McGowan; E Murchan, J Cooper, R McDaid; S Bugler, J McCarthy; E Lowndes, C Costello, D Connolly; K McManamon, P Small, P Andrews.

Subs: M D Macauley for McCarthy (HT), P McMahon for Byrne (HT), B Brogan for P Small (46), C O’Connor for O’Carroll 55)

Ref: J McQuillan (Cavan)

