Dublin seal All-Ireland MFC semi-final spot with dramatic comeback against Cork

Dublin 1-18 Cork 2-12

Dublin produced a phenomenal comeback to advance to their first All-Ireland minor football semi-final in six years after Paddy Curry stung Cork for a 67th-minute giveaway goal.

Cork will have no one but themselves to blame after throwing away a six-point lead in the final 26 minutes of play, in which time Dublin outscored them by 1-6 to no score.

The Dubs’ subs made their mark with three points from Shane Mullarkey (0-2) and Andrew O’Reilly (0-1), who set up two further points for Curry.

Mullarkey’s 66th-minute free had Dublin level with time all but up before Curry intercepted Cork playing around at the back from a short kick-out to score into an empty net.

Dublin ended with 13 men as Ryan Mitchell (red card) and Luke O’Boyle (black card) were sent to the line but Cork did get one chance to lob the ball in.

Mark O’Brien’s shot was deflected away by Mullarkey and with 69 minutes on the clock, Niall McKenna didn’t allow time for another 45 to be taken.

The game had seemed to turn in Cork’s direction from Denis O’Mullane’s 11th-minute goal as Cork kicked on with the next four points to move 1-7 to 0-5 clear.

When two fine Dara Sheedy kicks were followed by a no-look point from centre-back Gearóid Daly, it was all going right for Cork.

But from there, Dublin outscored them by 1-12 to 1-2.

Having trailed by five, 1-10 to 0-8, at half-time, Dublin were no sooner back within two than they gifted Cork a goal. Sheedy intercepted the short kick-out and once fouled, Coakley stepped up to dispatch the penalty.

But Coakley would be their only scorer all half as Dublin did all the running from there.

Scorers – Dublin: P Curry 1-4; L Cahill 0-6 (4f); R Mitchell, S Mullarkey (1m, 1f) 0-2 each; J O’Sullivan, J Young, H Curley, A O’Reilly (45) 0-1 each. Cork: S Coakley 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f); D O’Mullane 1-2; D Sheedy 0-2; G Daly, D Clifford, T Cullinane 0-1 each.

Dublin: C Murphy; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; P Curry, H Curley, L Cahill. Subs: S Mullarkey for Coleman (37), A O’Reilly for Ryan (43), N O’Brien for Curley (49), C O’Connor for Emmett (52 inj), C McAweeney for Young (60+6).

Cork: B Curtin; N O’Shea, F Hurley, M Ahern; T Kiely, G Daly, O Foley; M O’Brien, D Clifford; T Cullinane, D Sheedy, D O’Leary; D O’Mullane, S Coakley, O O’Callaghan. Subs: J O’Leary for O’Callaghan (43), A Dineen for Clifford (52), C Mullins for Cullinane (57), L Shorten for O’Mullane (60+7).

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan).