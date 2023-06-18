Dublin sail into All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals with massive win over Sligo

Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-7

Colm Basquel of Dublin scores his side's second goal despite the tackle of Jack Lavin of Sligo during the All-Ireland SFC round three match at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin breezed into the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, topping their group by virtue of a huge win over Sligo in Breffni Park this afternoon.

Effectively, Dublin had to better Roscommon’s result against Kildare in order to skip the preliminary round and earn a two-week lead into a quarter-final.

That was practically guaranteed by half-time, when they led by 12 points and word filtered through from Tullamore of the score in the other game.

Having been slow to start – Sligo led by 0-3 to 0-2 after 15 minutes – Dublin obliterated the Connacht team off their kick out, putting devastating pressure high up the pitch, crushing them into their own ’45, and picking off scores from forced turnovers.

At one stage, Sligo lost eight in a run of nine kick-outs, from which Dublin scored seven points without reply.

In the second half, Colm Basquel cut through Sligo twice, scoring one brilliant goal himself and laying on another for Eoin Murchan.

In the first, Con O’Callaghan tapped home a goal from close range after Paddy Small squared to him.

The other material worth to the day was a return to action for some of Dublin’s recently walking wounded.

Eoin Murchan started at corner-back and showed no residual effects of his recent injury. Ditto Ciarán Kilkenny, after hurting his shoulder against Roscommon.

Jack McCaffrey came on in the second half. All little jolts to Dublin’s All-Ireland bid.

By half-time, Sligo’s kick outs had creaked and broken under such pressure. Dublin led by 1-13 to 0-4 and the second half was reduced to accounting.

After that, the biggest crowd reactions were for a clap of thunder overhead and the arrival with 11 minutes to go of McCaffrey.

The only metaphorical dark cloud on the day was the injury to Seán Bugler, who limped off and having used five substitutes, meant Dublin finished the game with 14 players.

Scorers – Dublin: C O’Callaghan 1-5 (0-1f), C Basquel 1-3 (0-1f), P Small 0-4 (3f), E Murchan 1-0, L Gannon 0-3, S Bugler, C Kilkenny, P Mannion 0-2 each, J Small, B Howard 0-1 each. Sligo: S Carrabine 0-4 (2f, 1 ’45), N Murphy 0-2, D Cummins, P O’Connor 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Small, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: T Lahiff for McCarthy (41), C Murphy for J Small (50), P Mannion for Scully (50), L O’Dell for O’Callaghan (54), J McCaffrey for Murchan (59).

Sligo: A Devaney; L Nicholson, E Lyons, J Lavin; D Cummins, B Cox, L Towey; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; F Cawley, A Reilly, P McNamara; P Spillane, S Carrabine, N Murphy. Subs: M Gordon for Towey (29), G O’Kelly Lynch for Lally (50), M Walsh for Cummins (51), P O’Connor for Reilly (53), K Cawley for Lavin (61).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).