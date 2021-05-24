Dublin run their own clock down as Kerry's quicker attacks run riot

In the first half of their draw with Kerry, Dublin had 19 shots with an average time of 34 seconds for each of those attacks.

Thirty-four seconds from the start of the attack to the shot (or the awarding of a free leading to the shot). At the start of the second period, their first attack lasted two minutes and 48 seconds (in open play). Fifty-two passes were made before Cormac Costello pointed.

The tone was set.

That attack started with a free kick in Kerry’s half seconds after the throw-in, too. Kerry would have to wait until the 39th minute to get a touch of the ball as Dublin went on a tour of Thurles before extending their lead to seven.

They’d only take five more shots for the remainder of the game.

In that same time, Kerry would score 1-9 from 12 shots with four of their first five points coming from turning over Dublin (the other point from winning Dublin’s kickout).

Whilst Dublin’s elongated play might’ve taken time off the clock throughout the half, their slower, less direct passages of possession was fodder for a manic Kerry outfit who pressed and hounded them.

Dublin’s pass count leading to a shot rose in the second half to an average of 22.6 passes per attack, from eight in the first period.

Sometimes, it’s necessary to keep the ball, it’s sensible to work the score and move it away from bodies but when a team is passing that much around a 140m pitch, somebody, somewhere is dallying and running the risk of getting caught. And that’s the average pass count from phases that actually led to shots – Kerry took it off them too after different passages; after 42 seconds (eight passes), 51 seconds (13 passes), 55 seconds (11 passes), 56 seconds (17 passes).

It’s not to say that faster attacks automatically equate to more efficiency and obviously teams will face different circumstances and different set-ups and boast different strengths of their own so it’s not a hard and fast rule. And, actually, Dublin’s longest attack (99 seconds) in the first half yielded the opening goal where they were able to carefully thread their way through Kerry’s numbers before Fenton, Kilkenny and O’Callaghan exploded into life down the left.

But, generally, if you can get your shots away quicker, you give the opposition less time to shut you out. And what’s most interesting about this game is the sharp contrast from one half to the next in how Dublin attacked their opponents.

Kerry’s play going in both directions was consistent and it sped up after the break because they were able to pick 0-5 from Dublin’s pocket after the capital outfit turned it over to them. Dublin got 0-1 from turning the ball over in the second period and, because they led for so long, they seemed to fall into a mindset of being hunted, rather than killing the contest as ruthlessly as you’d expect Dublin of the last six years to do.

They retreated on the ball and that meant they had just six shots in 35 minutes which gave them a tricky task as it was because it ruled out finishing the game off mercilessly and almost boringly like they do. But it also meant they were able to be turned over more often, it planted a smell of blood firmly in the nostrils of Kerry and it resulted in perhaps the least aggressive off the ball press that we’ve seen from Dublin in some time.

While they were busy running the clock down and trying to end the contest by stopwatch, Kerry went after them on the scoreboard and raised six more flags than the All-Ireland champions in total before strutting out of Semple Stadium with their chests puffed, comeback complete, a goal harshly ruled out and those scary blue jerseys reduced to a timid 35 minutes display.

Maybe this game and those numbers won’t mean much when summer really begins. But, Jesus, you have to think they’ll mean something to Dessie Farrell right now.

And, as Kerry made it four draws from their last eight games with Dublin (two wins each), maybe, just maybe, they’ll do the world of good to Peter Keane and the belief in the Kingdom that they can finally stop the juggernaut.

On Sunday, they showed they can slow it up at least.