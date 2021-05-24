| 10.1°C Dublin

Dublin run their own clock down as Kerry's quicker attacks run riot

Conan Doherty

Con O'Callaghan of Dublin scores his side's first goal past Kerry goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon Expand

In the first half of their draw with Kerry, Dublin had 19 shots with an average time of 34 seconds for each of those attacks.

Thirty-four seconds from the start of the attack to the shot (or the awarding of a free leading to the shot). At the start of the second period, their first attack lasted two minutes and 48 seconds (in open play). Fifty-two passes were made before Cormac Costello pointed.

