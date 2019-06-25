Dublin return off the table as Diarmuid Connolly heads to US for the summer
Gavin's Blues set to be without ace attacker in 'drive for five' as Stateside lure draws him back
Whatever possibility there was of seeing Diarmuid Connolly in a Dublin jersey this season looks to have disappeared with the attacker understood to be heading Stateside once again this summer.
It is believed that Connolly will jet out to the US in the coming days where he is expected to join up with Donegal Boston - who beat several other clubs to his signature - after spearheading them to Boston SFC glory last year.
Should the transfer be rubber-stamped in the coming days, as expected, it will bring an end to the speculation that the St Vincent's forward would rejoin Jim Gavin's squad at some stage this year.
Gavin has consistently refused to rule out a return for the 31-year-old, but the All-Ireland champions have excelled in his absence.
Their ninth Leinster SFC title in succession was secured with a facile win over Meath last Sunday and while there has been much made of a Connolly return to aid their 'drive for five', that ship looks to have sailed.
Connolly hasn't featured in sky blue since coming on as a substitute in their league victory over Mayo 16 months ago and this news could signal the end of his days with the Dubs.
Dublin panellist Colm Basquel is also heading away for the summer as he links up with Chicago side Wolfe Tones, while 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson is another on the move with a transfer granted to Tipperary Hurling Club in New York.
Meanwhile, Dublin await news on the knee injury picked up by James McCarthy against the Royal County with the extent of the damage unknown at present. McCarthy's potential loss would be a significant setback.
