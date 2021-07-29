| 16.8°C Dublin

Dublin remind me of Kerry in 2009… this year is all about peaking at the right time

Ciarán Whelan

James McCarthy of Dublin tangles with Meath's Thomas O'Reilly during the Leinster football semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

James McCarthy of Dublin tangles with Meath's Thomas O'Reilly during the Leinster football semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Could the real Dublin please stand up?, it appears, is the gist of what is being asked of Dessie Farrell’s men at the moment in Dublin GAA circles.

The sub-standard nature of their displays in the championship to date, specifically their second half against Meath, for which the Royals must take credit, has accentuated a feeling of foreboding for many observers in the capital.

It reminds me in many ways of Kerry in 2009 when the Kingdom lost to Cork by eight points in their Munster semi-final, a Cork team that then only narrowly defeated Limerick in the Munster decider.

