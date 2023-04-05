Dublin produce the goods late on to power past Louth

Dublin survived a forceful second half Louth rally to reel off the last four points of the game to win by five points in Group 2 of the Leinster minor championship. Noah Byrne gave Damien Fennelly’s young sky blues the perfect start with a blistering goal in the first minute.

Louth battled back into things after the break to close the gap to one point after Shane Lennon cut through to find the back of the net. That would be David Reid and Johnny Clerkin’s side’s last score, Dublin stood firm for a pulsating opening day victory.