Dublin produce the goods late on to power past Louth

Leinster MFC: Dublin 1-15 Louth 1-10
Dublin survived a forceful second half Louth rally to reel off the last four points of the game to win by five points in Group 2 of the Leinster minor championship. Noah Byrne gave Damien Fennelly’s young sky blues the perfect start with a blistering goal in the first minute.
Louth battled back into things after the break to close the gap to one point after Shane Lennon cut through to find the back of the net. That would be David Reid and Johnny Clerkin’s side’s last score, Dublin stood firm for a pulsating opening day victory.
With Byrne’s solo blitz opening the game’s scoring, shellshocked Louth settled with a free from the talented Adam Gillespie. Gillespie was the visitor's shining light on the night.
Dublin pressed Louth’s kick outs and got huge joy. Inside duo of Harry Curley and Lenny Cahill profited hugely with the endless supply of possession. Louth fought gamely with Pádraic Tinnelly looking to kick start their efforts going forward.
Gillespie got Louth’s first point from play after 17 minutes and Dylan Shevlin popped up to close the gap to two points. The narrowing of the gap seemed to sharpen Dublin’s focus.
Wingback Joshua Young and Patrick Coleman combined either side of a Cahill brace to see the hosts lead 1-9 to 0-6 at the break. Goalscorer Lennon failed to take a crucial goal chance for Louth moments before the half time whistle.
Louth really pressed up in the second half and it worked. Gillespie and the outstanding Cormac McKeown landed three points in a row before Lennon’s goal. D ublin showed ultimate composure to close the game out with points from the lively Cahill and Curley.
SCORERS— Dublin: L Cahill 0-7 (2f), N Byrne 1-0, H Curley 0-3, S Ryan, L O’Boyle, P Coleman, J Young and A Carolan 0-1 each, Louth: A Gillespie 0-8 (5f), S Lennon 1-0, C McKeown and D Shevlin 0-1 each
DUBLIN: C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; L Cahill, H Curley, P Curry. Subs: C McAweeney for Coleman (51), A Rock for Young (56), A O’Reilly for Ryan (60), B Kennedy for Byrne (65), C Johnston for Curry (66).
LOUTH: C O’Donoghue; C Farrell, C McGinty, K Martin; J Taaffe, P Tinnelly, C McKeown; C McGinty, M Reid; L Brannigan, D Shevlin, P Grimes Murphy; S Lennon, A Gillespie, S Flynn. Subs: P McHugh for Brannigan (ht), J Healy for McHugh (56), R Mathews for Shevlin (60), L Buckley for Reid (60).
REF: K Olwell (Meath)