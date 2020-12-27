| 1.3°C Dublin

Dublin possess an incredible drive and determination to succeed and that has nothing to do with population and money

Pat Spillane

Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and James McCarthy celebrate after beating Mayo Expand

The post-match commentary, in both print and broadcast media, after Dublin’s All-Ireland Final victory last weekend continues to baffle and annoy me.

It fell into three categories as Dublin’s superb six-in-a-row triumph was scrutinised.

Firstly, that the Championship is now a joke. Secondly, that the dominance of the Dubs, with their population and money, is destroying the GAA, and lastly, that hardy annual at this time of the year, that Mayo are glorious losers.

