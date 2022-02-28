Dublin players cast a stain on their legacy as they look like they don’t care

This was a New-Bridge Too Far for Dublin. The Dubs looked like a team that’s fed up with football. And perhaps also fed up of its manager.

County boards don’t do mid-season sackings or else this performance could have seen Dessie Farrell go the way of Marcelo Bielsa.

Dublin aren’t throwing games. No GAA team would ever do that. But they do seem to be handpassing them with a slightly suspect striking motion. There’s no point trying to minimise the seismic nature of what took place at St Conleth’s Park. This was Dublin’s first competitive loss to a Leinster team since the 2010 provincial semi-final against Meath and to Kildare since 2000.

This is Kildare we’re talking about. The team Dublin walked over in last year’s Leinster final and whose inability to give the champions a game has brought the provincial championship into disrepute.

Yesterday Dublin fielded 11 of the same starting line-up which won that final 0-20 to 1-9. Glenn Ryan has improved Kildare but the Dubs still had to fall a long way to put themselves within reach of the Lilywhites.

After being outplayed by Armagh, crushed by Kerry and mauled by Mayo, Dublin plumbed new depths yesterday. The once universally feared kingpins have become a team everyone fancies their chances against.

The decline has been extraordinarily precipitous. Had referee Conor Lane not penalised Philly McMahon for encroaching and given Rob Hennelly a second chance at a last-gasp ’45 Dublin would have held on to beat Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Chances are they’d have beaten Tyrone in the final and we’d have ended the season talking about the prospects of eight or nine or ten in a row. The extra-time collapse against Mayo suggested Dublin might not be the force of old. But who could have predicted this fully fledged meltdown?

Dublin have lost Jim Gavin, Stephen Cluxton, Cian O’Sullivan and Jack McCaffrey but they also seem to have lost interest. The return of James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan may improve things but the team’s problem is one of attitude rather than personnel. The players who fielded yesterday should have been well capable of beating Kildare.

It’s so difficult to believe what we’re seeing that the start of every Dublin game is accompanied by observations that they’re really up for it today and the intensity levels are much higher. But after the initial burst of energy the team soon becomes bogged down in a morass of mediocrity.

Two moments in Newbridge showed what could have happened had Dublin played to their full potential. In the very first minute an intricate move put Brian Fenton in on goal only for a superb Aaron O’Neill save to deny the big midfielder.

And right at the end of the game O’Neill again came to the rescue, saving with his feet from Aaron Byrne after Dublin had once more cut through the Kildare defence. Those two moments were bookends to 70 minutes of imprecision and indecision.

Especially striking were the utterly untypical mistakes made by some of the senior players. Dean Rock, one of the best free-takers in the history of the game, dropping one short with the wind behind him in the 56th minute and dragging one wide in injury-time. Ciarán Kilkenny hitting a bad wide and Brian Fenton doing likewise.

In fairness to Fenton and Kilkenny, they along with Lee Gannon and Seán Bugler tried to inject some urgency into the performance. But when players of their calibre are getting things wrong it suggests something is not right.

Small things revealed a general sloppiness. Like the way, with the Kildare kick-out under pressure in the final ten minutes, Dublin twice gave away needless frees by fouling while the ball was still in the air. Nothing could have been better designed to assuage the nerves of the home team.

Few people paid much attention when Kildare beat Dublin by eight points in the Leinster U-20 final on July 6, 2018. The result seemed of little long-term consequence. But six of that winning side, which went on to take the county’s first All-Ireland in 53 years, started yesterday. Among them were the excellent O’Neill and corner-forward Jimmy Hyland, whose 1-5 was a match-winning contribution.

Dublin know the value of outstanding underage teams. There have been few better than their 2014 All-Ireland-winning U-21 side which included McCaffrey, Fenton, John Small, Niall Scully, Paul Mannion, Robert McDaid, David Byrne and Cormac Costello.

That victory was Dublin’s third in five years and their senior dominance was built around such underage excellence. Everyone expected it to continue but the Dubs have won just one All-Ireland at that grade in the eight years since. They’ve also won just one of the last seven Leinster minor titles with Kildare and Meath dividing the other six.

This relative famine suggests Farrell might not have quite the same depth of up-and-coming talent which was available to his predecessor. Though there will be little sympathy for a ‘he just doesn’t have the players’ argument in defence of a manager who could field seven All-Stars yesterday.

The fault lies not in a lack of stars but in the fact that those stars are playing as though they wish the season was already over. Early-season departures might be unusual in the GAA but there was one notable exception. In November 1997 after the Dubs had lost their first two league games, the under-fire Mickey Whelan resigned and was replaced by Tommy Carr.

That hasty decision didn’t really improve things for the Dubs who didn’t win a Leinster title until Tommy Lyons took over in 2002. But Farrell, who played under Whelan and captained the side under Carr, might now be remembering those fraught days.

Right now the Dubs are on the road to nowhere and someone needs to shout stop – enough is enough.