Dublin blitzed Mayo in a blistering second half to reach the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park.

Dublin on course for 'five-in-a-row' after rampant All-Ireland semi-final victory over Mayo

Two goals from Con O'Callaghan did the damage after the interval as the Sky Blues turned a 0-8 to 0-6 deficit into a commanding lead and helped them cruise into the final, keeping alive their drive an unprecedented fifth Sam Maguire title in-a-row.

Brian Fenton added another goal for Dublin as they await the winners of tomorrow's other semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Lee Keegan reduced the arrears with a fine goal on the volley, but it was too little too late.

After an excellent forst-half display, Mayo deserved their interval lead.

But they had no answer to Dublin on the resumption, with the accumulation of seven games in eight weeks catching up on the men from Connacht.

What looked like a worring first-half display from Dublin, turned into a rout for the reigning champions.

Full report to folllow...

