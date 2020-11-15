Dublin obliterate Laois with 22-point victory to book place in Leinster final

Con O'Callaghan of Dublin in action against Mark Timmons of Laois

ON the day the race for Sam Maguire dwindled to just seven teams, as Mayo won their first Connacht title since 2015 and Meath scored 12 goals in a week, Dublin qualified for their tenth Leinster final in a row, drawing as little attention to themselves as possible in doing so.

In the end, they beat Laois by to , the disparity between the teams every bit as expected just as contrasting as the scoreline suggests.

Croke Park’s quota of drama was well used up by the time the All-Ireland champions took the field.

There was nothing new to see here.

Dublin mowed down one another Leinster team. Ciarán Kilkenn and Brian Fenton providing much of the energy and inspiration.

And the game masqueraded as a contest for roughly a quarter of its duration.

At the first half water break, Dublin led by just 0-3 to 0-2 having played with none of their usual accuracy or even urgency.

Laois did nothing more sophisticated than hold their shape in that period, absorbing Dublin’s runners and pilfering from their curious mistakes.

Mike Quirke’s team played with three men up front at all times, a much more attacking gambit that most.

They created a higher number of scoring chances in that period too, but slowly Dublin’s intent became more evident.

Leading the charge was Kilkenny.

The Castleknock man knitted some of Dublin’s best attacking moves together and as the game wore on, offered himself as a battering room and then, finally, as a target man.

His second half goal – much like Seán Bugler’s in the first – came from the same move that Dublin tried twice before it cane off.

For Bugler’s, the score that gave Dublin clear distance between themselves and Laois, it was Brian Fenton who passed into the space created by the movement of the Dublin forwards.

Bugler zoomed into the gap and fired low for his second championship goal in two games.

Kilkenny’s execution was much more intricate.

Having been put through by James McCarthy, Kilkenny opted to volley his shot first time past Niall Corbett into the Hill 16 net.

He finished with 1-4, but for Dublin, it was an evening for simply getting the job done before they meet a resurgent Meath in next Saturday’s Leinster final.

SCORERS – Dublin: C Kilkenny 1-4, Costello 0-7 (3f, 1m, 1 ‘45), B Fenton 0-4, S Bugler 1-0, N Scully 0-3, D Rock 0-2 (1’45, 1f), R McDaid, P Small, C O’Callaghan 0-1. Laois: P Kingston, G Walsh (f) 0-2 each, B Byrne, E O’Carroll (m), R Munnelly (f) 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; J Cooper, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; J McCarthy, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, C Kilkenny, S Bugler; P Small, C O’Callaghan, D Rock. Subs: P Mannion for P Small (h-t), C Costello for Rock (45), D Byrne for Lahiff (46), B Howard for Bugler (52), P McMahon for Murchan (64)

LAOIS: N Corbett; T Collins, M Timmons, R Pigott; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin; G Dillon, P Kingston, B Byrne; E O’Carroll, K Lillis, G Walsh. Subs: M Barry for O’Loughlin (45), M Keogh for Dillon (45), A Farrell for Buggy (48), R Munelly for Walsh (48), D Whelan for Byrne (57)

REF: C Branagan (Down)

Online Editors