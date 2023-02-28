Dublin need players 'just not giving a f***, really, who anybody is’ insists Michael Darragh Macauley

Michael Darragh Macauley: New blood will bring the best out of Dublin's old guard. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin’s fall-off from their six-in-a-row peak was “inevitable” given the level of player upheaval, according to Michael Darragh Macauley.

And the eight-time All-Ireland winner has called on the next generation to drive on Dublin’s pursuit of former glories.

“Whatever happened in the past is history. I think the biggest way it is going to get driven on is by new players coming into that dressing-room and just not giving a f***, really, who anybody is,” Macauley declared.

“I see it in Ballyboden … I want young lads to try to murder me, like. I’m playing basketball at the moment but, when I come back, I want some 18-year-old to try rip the jersey off my back.

“And that’s what that [Dublin] team needs; they need young lads coming in who don’t care about egos, don’t care about who anybody is, and who are just willing to tear up the script a little bit and bring that bit of fresh blood, that will only bring out the best in the lads who have done it all before.”

​Dessie Farrell’s troops have taken a maximum eight points after four rounds of Division 2, but they only beat an unfancied Clare at the death last weekend having trailed by six points. On Saturday they face their toughest NFL test so far, away to Derry.

“It’s inevitable that things are going to change with the amount of players that have been coming and going for the last while. It was always going to take a while for that team to fall into a bit of a new rhythm,” Macauley reflected.

“It’s a good thing when I’m looking at that team-sheet and I don’t know one or two players … because it’s probably been the same old faces for a while. Even when you’re successful you need new blood coming through all the time, getting lads worrying about their positions.

“If the team starts getting settled and goes on a roll, then the whole narrative will change. So it’s just too early for assumptions.”

