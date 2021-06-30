Dublin manager Dessie Farrell back in the swing of things after his ban

DESSIE FARRELL had reason to smile on the double in Mount Juliet yesterday. The Dublin football boss was taking part in the pro-am for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at the Kilkenny course, but his focus will now rapidly switch from ‘club’ to county.

Farrell sat out Dublin’s entire league campaign because of a 12-week ban imposed for the squad’s breach of Covid-19 training restrictions at Innisfails GAA Club on March 31.

However, his punishment will have elapsed in time to resume sideline patrol in Chadwicks Wexford Park this Sunday. The six-in-a-row All-Ireland SFC champions kickstart what many predict will be another stroll through Leinster when facing Wexford, whom no one expects to be a bogey team for Farrell and his 1/500 favourites.