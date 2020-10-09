Dublin legend Bernard Brogan claims penalties 'a very unfair scenario' to decide matches

On the morning after the night before in Bratislava, where the Republic of Ireland's Euro wannabes suffered spot-kick purgatory, Bernard Brogan has suggested that penalties are a "very unfair scenario" to decide important Gaelic football matches, including even an All-Ireland final.

But that's exactly what threatens to happen as the GAA gears up for a winter of ‘winner-on-the-day’ championship showdowns right up until Christmas.

Penalty-taking is "such a different skill to what happens in a game" the retired Dublin forward argued, speaking at today’s media launch to mark SuperValu’s 11th year as an All-Ireland SFC partner.

"It's obviously there for a reason, obviously finishing out a game that if you keep playing it could stay level, so I understand the reason for it. We do have penos in our game, so we do have a precedent there.

Expand Close Ciaran Barker scores the winning penalty for Dungannon in the recent Tyrone SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciaran Barker scores the winning penalty for Dungannon in the recent Tyrone SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

"It's hard to argue with it as a decision but I'd be very disappointed to see whoever is in an All-Ireland final, or a big Dublin-Kerry game, or Dublin-Mayo, Dublin-Meath, coming down to penos - because I think it's such a pressure on the players.

"It's something that I'm sure they carry heavily on themselves. Look at the lads who missed last night, I'm sure they're going to be very disappointed for a long, long time. I think it's a lot of pressure.

"And here, you might turn around and say that's what big moments are about, for people who can manage the pressure and deliver the goods and that's what high performance is about."

Brogan wondered aloud if a shootout involving frees or ‘45s’ would align more naturally with the skills of Gaelic football. Instead, even as an armchair fan, he expected to experience “serious nerves, behind-the-couch, watching between the fingers, if it goes to penos.”

He concluded: "I'm sure it'll be part of training sessions, people are practising them because we never practised them … only a couple of peno-takers ever practised them for the Dubs. Even at club you rarely practise them because they don't come up that often."

Brogan professed mixed views on how a straight knockout championship, played in less benign conditions and potentially on heavier pitches outside of Croke Park, will impact Dublin’s ‘search for six’ Sam Maguires on the spin.

"I think there’s pros and cons to this year definitely for every team,” he reasoned. “Anyone with injuries, you’ll have to get through them. Dessie Farrell has had more time to get to know the lads even though, with a club season, I’m sure they’re only back in earnest for the last week or two.

"But Dublin are focused on retaining the ball and making sure that we play the game on our terms over the last number of years, and that’ll definitely stand (to them) in some way.

"We have some great ball-carriers, the likes of Howard, Kilkenny, Fenton, James McCarthy, lads around the middle, Scully; lads who are very comfortable on the ball and very controlled.

Read More

"You need that bit of bite to break through the lines as well, so you need the mix of both, but every team is going to have the pros and cons. I definitely think teams will be more confident coming against this Dublin team - but the team is still the same 19 lads that were there, that played in the All-Ireland final last year, played the guts of 60 minutes of every game.

"I think they’ll be going into every game like they always do ... they won’t be thinking about six-in-a-rows or anything like that. We never really thought like that.

"They’re smart footballers; Dessie’s a very smart, very intelligent coach. They’ll know the threat. They’ll be working on how to mitigate that threat," he continued.

"There’s no getting away from it: a sunny day in Croke Park, the hard ground, they’re a tough team to play against because of some of the athletes Dublin have. It’s a different type of football that’s going to be played this winter."

Asked to identify any teams who may be particularly suited to winter football conditions, the former Footballer of the Year name-checked Monaghan and Galway as counties who are "very strong physically" while also possessing "some silky forwards that can get scores."

Online Editors