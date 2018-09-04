Dublin leave door open for Diarmuid Connolly return ahead of five in-a-row bid

The door is open to Diarmuid Connolly to return to the Dublin football squad for their drive for five in 2019, selector Declan Darcy has insisted.

Darcy insisted the Dublin management have the "highest regard" for Connolly, who parted company with the squad in March and spent the summer in Boston playing football with the Donegal club. Connolly is due back in the coming days and Darcy is receptive to a return.

"If he's playing to form, he's happy and he wants to be part of the group and we feel he can fit into the group, then absolutely," said Darcy.

"There are no issues from our end towards Diarmuid. Again, it's an amateur sport. There are no having to do things, it's all about choices. He decided this year that he needed to take a little bit of time away and he should have been allowed that and we allowed him to do that. Jack McCaffrey left us, Rory O'Carroll left us, the same rules would apply to those players as Diarmuid."

Darcy's comments are at odds with the idea that the St Vincent's man's relationship with Dublin has been strained too far to repair.

He acknowledged that as management they had "fought hard battles with Diarmuid", but they have "an awful lot of loyalty towards him".

Sunday was the first time in many years that the famed Marino club had no playing involvement on an All-Ireland winning Dublin team.

As to whether Bernard Brogan or even Paul Flynn, who takes up his role as chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association in the coming weeks, remain on, Darcy believes they would be leaving a lot behind if they did choose to go.

Brogan and Flynn, so influential for Dublin in this decade, played no part in Sunday's final.

"I think it would be very difficult for anyone to step away, especially in the context of what they are likely to be chasing," Darcy added.

