Dublin hold off Kildare challenge to claim opening NFL Division 2 win at Croke Park

28 January 2023; Greg McEneaney of Dublin in action against Darragh Malone, left, and Kevin Flynn of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A measure of retribution for Dublin after last year’s league loss in Newbridge even if they had to endure a nervous finale - a five-point cushion wear away with the clock ticking towards conclusion.

In the end they had reason to be grateful for an early Brian Fenton goal in what was their first match in Division 2 since 2008, watched by a crowd of 17,161 at Croke Park.

There were all the signs of a long lay-off and a first league match with poor shot selection and execution and a number of efforts dropping short from both sides.

But Kildare kept Dublin honest and when Darragh Kirwan kicked their tenth point just before the hour mark only a goal separated the teams.

Dean Rock and Neil Flynn traded frees and when Flynn landed a free and then a ‘45’ in the last of five minutes of injury time there was just a point between the sides before the whistle came to Dublin’s relief.

Kildare made an excellent start to last year’s campaign in Division 1 with victory over Dublin and a draw with Kerry and they will feel they might have taken something here as well.

With 50 minutes played they had a goal chance when Kevin O’Callaghan found Tony Archbold unmarked on the far side of the Hill 16 goal.

Just on the field, Archbold shot under David O’Hanlon but the ball dribbled off a post and came away to safety.

Kildare never were able to draw level with Dublin beyond David Hyland's fourth minute equalising point despite always being in contention.

Dessie Farrell named a strong side, with most of the players who started last year’s All-Ireland semi final against Kerry included and also Con O’Callaghan, sorely missed when they lost to Kerry last July, who made a welcome return and scored two second half points after a rusty opening half where his finishing wasn’t precise.

Dublin led 1-5 to 0-6 at half time without playing particularly well, their peak moment coming early in the match.

In the fifth minute Eoin Murchan motored into the Kildare half, attacking the Hill 16 end, and picked out an advanced Sean McMahon, who popped the ball perfectly for the incoming Fenton. He scored his goal with impeccable calm, low past Mark Donnellan, to open a 1-1 to 0-1 lead.

And from there to the half time whistle Dublin held that lead, with Cormac Costello scoring three frees and others from play by John Small and Niall Scully.

Ciarán Kilkenny travelled up and down the length of the field but Dublin often shot poorly, and O’Callaghan had three of their six opening half wides, with Kildare shooting none.

At the other end Kildare were more dexterous and velvety in their play, Jimmy Hyland buzzing about in a lively attack that linked well and caused Dublin problems without ever carving out a goal chance.

Neil Flynn and Darragh Kirwan kicked impressive scores for Glenn Ryan’s side, and Jack Robinson, a late change in place of Paddy Woodgate, was a constant thorn for the home team.

Their first score off a Hyland free came after Robinson’s run and later in the half he danced through a maze of backs before popping a ball over the bar with his right foot.

Robinson finished with three points in a fine display but their forwards found less room in the second half as Dublin upped the tempo and began to increase their lead, early points from O’Callaghan leading them off just after the interval.

Dublin could have a second goal ahead when they broke after a turnover and a long dropping ball deceived Mick O’Grady with O’Callaghan sneaking in behind and getting there ahead of Donnellan, flicking it over the keeper’s reach but it veered wide of the upright.

Scorers – Dublin: C Costello 0-4 (3 fs); B Fenton 1-0, C O’Callaghan 0-2, D Rock (f), N Scully, J Small, R McGarry, C Kilkenny 0-1 each. Kildare: N Flynn 0-4 (2 45s, 1 f), J Hyland 0-3 (1 f), J Robinson 0-3, D Kirwan 0-3 (1 f).

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; E Murchan, S McMahon, M Fitzsimons; L Gannon, J Small, C Murphy; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, G McEneaney, C O’Callaghan; C Costello, C Kilkenny, R McGarry. Subs: D Byrne for Murchan (ht); C Basquel for McGarry (48); D Rock for McEneaney (55); K O’Gara for Costello (76); P O Cofaigh Byrne for Lahiff (72).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Malone, D Hyland, P McDermott; A Masterson, K O’Callaghan; N Flynn, K Flynn, P Cribbin; J Hyland, D Kirwan, J Robinson. Subs: T Archbold for Malone & A Beirne for Cribben (47); B McCormack fr J Hyland (59); K Feely for Masterson (60); J Sargent for Houlihan (72).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).