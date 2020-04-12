Dublin hero Stynes' year he will not forget: How idyllic cruise took nightmare turn for the unexpected

Brian Stynes takes the phone call from his room in a modest Travelodge hotel in Sydney, home for himself and his wife Jackie for the last week and for the next week too.

Outside is a security guard on their floor ensuring they don't leave under any circumstances, not for a breath of fresh air or a quick stroll through the lobby.

The police will call daily to ensure they are where they are supposed to be, a nurse and a psychologist will check in too routinely to make sure they remain fit and well.

Food arrives three times daily. If the menu at any stage doesn't appeal to them there's the option of an 'Uber Eats' call-out which will be delivered to the lobby and transferred up.

Exercise must take place in the confinement of their bedroom but Stynes is still thankful for small mercies. At least they have a balcony. Some of those on the same journey as themselves have been billeted in five-star hotels overlooking Sydney Harbour but with windows sealed.

"We have got a balcony in this one," says Stynes. "We're very fortunate, there's only a few in the hotel. I'm feeling luckier than some with a five-star hotel."

He also has work to be getting on with, phone calls, emails, texts, anything associated with a childcare business that he has been operating since his return to live in Melbourne 16 years ago.

But even one as positive and cheerful as this former Dublin footballer has to find it a mentally challenging environment, especially when he tells you how he got there in the first place.

Quarantine

When we spoke last week, Stynes was in the middle of an enforced two-week quarantine, escorted with the other passengers off a plane from San Francisco to their new lodgings.

By then a two-week trip on the high seas of the south Pacific had turned into a six-week ordeal. By the time he leaves Sydney early this week, it will have been more than seven weeks since he left his Melbourne home and even then he's not sure if Victoria will have closed its borders to the other Australian states, something that has already happened with Western Australia and Queensland. If so, another two weeks in strict isolation could potentially await.

For the Stynes', it began on February 27 when they set off for Buenos Aires, spending a few days in the Argentinian capital before linking up for a cruise around Cape Horn.

Scheduled to dock in Santiago two weeks later, plans changed dramatically when Chile closed its borders because of the coronavirus threat just a couple of hours before they were due to disembark, leaving them "going around in circles" for three days before they eventually sailed to within close proximity of another Chilean port where a barge restocked them.

"The ship's supplies were in Santiago so they had to come by truck up to this port. Then they had to be put on a barge and brought out to us. They wouldn't let us dock. The docking would have taken us four hours, this took three-and-a-half days."

With the borders still closed and nowhere in South America throwing down the welcome mat, they set sail for San Diego as many of those on board were American, another 10 days at sea. At the time, the ship was reporting no coronavirus cases.

A flight transfer to San Francisco offered the best route home but only to Sydney, not his home city where a connecting flight from Santiago was originally taking them.

"We were fortunate to get to Australia but then, unfortunately, the government changed the rules for international passengers about three days before we got off the cruise ship so wherever you hit Australia you have to be quarantined in a hotel room for 14 days, that was probably the biggest hit," he says.

Stynes appreciates how their inconvenience, relative to so many others, must be placed in perspective but, having cleared his throat of the smoke from some of the bush fires that raged outside Melbourne in January, it's turning out to be quite a year.

"We didn't get caught up in it, firewise, but we had all the smoke in the day time. You wouldn't see 100 metres because of it, that's how it affected us," he recalls.

"You couldn't play golf on certain days because of pollution, couldn't go out for a run. We were never in danger but had a lot of friends who were holidaying in that area (Malakuta) who got stuck and the army had to rescue them on the beach and bring them home to Melbourne.

"They had to get out into the water in their boats and stay there. They were sending us pictures on WhatsApp and at 3.0 in the day, it was pitch black."

Potential

For Stynes, another potential knock-on effect from the global pandemic is the potential shelving of a trip back to Dublin in late August that he had been looking forward to for some time.

It's 25 years since a Dublin team that featured the Ballyboden St Enda's man in the engine room won an All-Ireland title that had agonisingly eluded them in the previous three years and that entitles them to the ceremonial wave on All-Ireland final day.

In the greater scheme of things he knows how small that is but still, when you've been gone for 16 years, you'll cling to something like that, he admits.

"Jackie was going to come with me, my parents were going to be over there (they still spend summers in Dublin) and my two sons (Jamie and Sammy) had booked travel to go around Europe and were going to rendez-vous with us in Dublin. We had it all mapped out but my sons have already lost their flights. They were going in July but Australia closed the borders for six months. That's finished."

If it goes ahead as planned Stynes intends to be there, even if it's pushed back into the autumn.

"I had said to my kids, 'It would be great to get you there to see it'. I've always looked forward to it and I have been fortunate to have gone back for a lot of All-Ireland finals.

"It doesn't seem like a big thing but when you are overseas for a long time, you do think about it."

Jason Sherlock's emergence in 1995 was a big catalyst in getting an ageing team over the line that year but Stynes' move home from AFL the year before was another powerful ingredient.

He had spent the previous few years with Melbourne Demons, the club his legendary brother Jim was playing for, but injuries were taking their toll and after dropping down to Port Melbourne in the Victorian League, effectively Melbourne's second tier, the lure of the Dubs was too powerful.

Ironically, he was close to returning to Australia before his Dublin career had even got off the ground.

After playing a few league games he didn't make the team to play Kildare in their opening Leinster Championship match in 1994, just days after Jackie had flown in from Melbourne to join him.

"I said to her, 'Give me a year to try and get it set up and then come over,' and told her if it doesn't work out I would go back. She came in for the game but I had to tell her, 'I'm really sorry, you flew the whole way over to watch me and I'm not actually in the team'.

"I was pretty disappointed about it and so was she. The team in Melbourne were ringing me every few weeks to say, 'Come back, there is a place for you here'.

"They obviously paid as well, I had just missed so I had that in my head. It's funny how life goes but I said to Jackie, 'If we lose this game today I'm going to go back to Australia'. So she had mixed emotions."

Kildare led by six points at one stage but Stynes was introduced early and they managed to turn the tide, get a draw and win the replay comfortably, ending Mick O'Dwyer's first spell in charge in the process.

"After 20 minutes I'm sitting on the bench and I'm thinking, 'Well that's the end of that, I'm going to go back'."

He had words with manager Pat O'Neill over his exclusion earlier in the week but O'Neill assured him he would be 'first man in' and was as good as his word.

"I remember warming up and down, getting the slip and then thinking, 'S**t, I've told him I should be in now I'm here I better not mess it up. I have got to prove myself here'.

"I remember the first ball in the air coming down and thinking, 'Don't drop it, don't drop it'. I didn't drop it and handed it off."

Relief! He started the next game and never failed to start another after that until his retirement at the end of 2000. The 1995 All-Ireland win should have been added to and would have, had O'Neill's management remained in place, he figured.

"I loved my time and I made some great friends. We had a very good team in '95, we could have won more than one. They are very hard to get.

"If the management had stayed in place, I'd be confident we would have won another one. We were at that stage. Once the management changed the change was too great, we were an older team. Transition then can be tough. But as a county we didn't have enough forwards, we couldn't find good forwards for a few years after and if you don't have forwards you won't win anything in Gaelic football."

Stynes stayed around Dublin for a few years after retiring, coached St Mark's in Tallaght for a while but a promise he made to return to Australia once his career was over was honoured in 2004.

"My wife is Australian. She left beautiful weather - 'nice high skies' as she used to say, She loved Ireland for the time she was there and made great friends but the sky was too low for her," he laughs.

With his siblings also relocating, his parents, Brian senior and Tess, took the decision to uproot to be closer to their family too.

"They came a year or two later, it made it very easy for us not to be homesick because our family is out there. It was always going to be harder for them but they adjusted well, their house is quite close to us, they play golf, there's a bowling club 50 metres away and that's a very social thing in Australia for older people. They congregate there, it's a club atmosphere and they've become very engrossed in that. We're lucky that way."

They lost Jim to cancer eight years ago late last month but all around Melbourne there are day-to-day reminders, a statue outside the MCG every time they attend a game there, a bridge named in his honour that they cross regularly, newspaper articles that continue to reference him.

"Time does heal. You think of him differently. At the time it is really raw and hard, but most people getting to our age have bereavement and try to understand it so it's no different for anyone else. We were also business partners."

That 1995 team has produced the last three Dublin managers, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell, all All-Ireland-winning managers in the last decade, Farrell at minor and U-21. Would he have thought it at the time?

"It is something you would have thought about but looking back now you would have said if anyone it would have been John O'Leary, captain of the side, a good people's person, I would have thought him a good leader.

"I talked to Jim a few years after that when he was U-21 manager and I said to myself, 'Jim is a lot different than he was when he was a player with me.'

Extra

"You could see that he was thinking in a different way than when he was a player. Sometimes great players become great managers but a lot of time it's those that really put in the extra miles when they were players, they got everything out of themselves as players and they become better managers because of that. Jim is a very intelligent man. Dessie was always going to be a leader, he became captain towards the end of my time. He's a smart guy too."

Stynes keeps in as much contact as he can with his '95 team-mates. Paul Bealin, a former Ballyboden St Enda's colleague, is regularly in touch, while the past players' dinner in Croke Park on the day before the All-Ireland final has also brought some of them together each year.

"I came in last year with a group from Australia to play golf and had been in touch with Paddy Moran about meeting up.

''When I arrived at the airport he was there to pick me up, I wasn't expecting that!"

A game of golf with Bealin, Farrell and Mick Galvin two years ago has been one of the most enjoyable get-togethers.

"I'd always try to get back for an All-Ireland final in recent years, catch up with any of the lads, do a bit of business in that week around Dublin. I still have some interests there.

"Jim put together an incredible team, the collective strength of their forwards especially. We had two or three top forwards in our time, they have been able to afford two or three top forwards on the bench, never mind the team!"

The current crisis has put a hold on the AFL too and Stynes sees real constraints on the budgets of clubs in the future that allows them to explore and accommodate Irish talent.

"They have taken a massive financial hit. There would have been a coach for nearly every player in these clubs and I think that will change over the next three to five years. They will cut the budget right back and that will impact as well. Even Melbourne were looking at it three or four years ago and they actually cut it because of their budget."