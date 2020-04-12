| 7.8°C Dublin

Dublin hero Stynes' year he will not forget: How idyllic cruise took nightmare turn for the unexpected


Brian Stynes, during a recent cruise around Cape Horn, was planning to come back to Croke Park this summer to mark the 25th anniversary of Dublin&rsquo;s 1995 All-Ireland victory Expand

Colm Keys

Brian Stynes takes the phone call from his room in a modest Travelodge hotel in Sydney, home for himself and his wife Jackie for the last week and for the next week too.

Outside is a security guard on their floor ensuring they don't leave under any circumstances, not for a breath of fresh air or a quick stroll through the lobby.

The police will call daily to ensure they are where they are supposed to be, a nurse and a psychologist will check in too routinely to make sure they remain fit and well.

