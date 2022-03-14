Dublin get season back on track with some signs of their old dash

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell stayed silent afterwards in respect of the position taken by the Gaelic Players’ Association he effectively founded over a stalled expense agreement with the GAA but his players made all the right noises to get their season back on track.

A first league win of the season and an end to a five-match losing sequence, dating back to last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo, will give respite from the dark clouds that have been hovering over them in recent weeks.

And while it wasn’t perfect – their goal drought now extends to 290 minutes since Lorcan O’Dell’s strike against Armagh while they lost the second half against 14-man Tyrone by 0-6 to 0-2 – the result was always going to carry much more weight than the performance here.

That’s not to downgrade the performance because there was much to take from it, particularly the movement of the forwards which was better than it had been and certainly much less predictable with all 13 points from play. Dare we say it ... there were fleeting signs of the pomp and dash of old in a dominant first half that haven’t been evident since last year’s league at least as they built up a 0-11 to 0-2 interval lead.

But perhaps that stemmed from the overall urgency and energy that prevailed. You know it’s getting very serious when the Dublin chief executive John Costello immerses himself in the warm up, committing to anything from gathering bibs to retrieving balls behind the goals.

Costello has almost always left it to those in charge to get on with the business in hand but this trip to Omagh demanded unity and all hands to the pump, given the precarious position they have found themselves in after four rounds.

And that sense of urgency manifested in the opening half as they hit the ground running, scoring 10 unanswered points from play, in between Cathal McShane frees, to really put this game beyond doubt.

Even allowing from the wind that blew in Tyrone’s favour in the second half, the All-Ireland champions were left with too great a hill to climb.

They weren’t helped by the indiscipline of their All-Ireland winning captain Pádraig Hampsey who was black-carded in the 16th minute and then yellow-carded in the 38th minute, resulting in red, for pushing Cormac Costello onto the concrete in front of the stand as the ball went out of play.

The shorter absence was much costlier on the scoreboard as Dublin hit five points in the 10 minutes he was off, helping them to establish a 0-9 to 0-1 lead by the time he returned.

Hampsey’s permanent absence felt less consequential but to make further inroads, the extra legs to put pressure on a Dublin team content to retain possession were needed.

The win will ease pressure on Farrell and his management team and puts them on course to survive in the top flight with a home game against Donegal next weekend before they travel to Clones to play Monaghan in the final round – a clear pathway. Consequently, it puts Tyrone into deeper trouble with Mayo coming to Omagh next weekend.

Dublin welcomed back some familiar faces too with Costello playing for the first time since the Armagh defeat and James McCarthy coming off the bench for his first league action. Eoin Murchan also featured as a substitute, giving them a much more familiar look. Only Con O’Callaghan and Paddy Small from the establishment now have to return.

Costello showed plenty of spark across the inside line while Dean Rock was also busier, scoring three points but also working back impressively at one stage to turnover possession deep in his own half. That’s a sight that will have warmed the hearts of the Dublin travelling contingent who noted it as much as his colleagues on the field.

But there was a marked rise in intensity from Brian Howard and Niall Scully from recent games and that helped to translate into that dominance before the break. They made so much of the play.

Tyrone were in all sorts of trouble with their kickout. At one stage Morgan went short to Ronan McNamee, back for his first game of the year, but Jonny Cooper nipped in to intercept and briefly a goal threatened. Dublin though were content with a point from that, courtesy of Costello, and a 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

Brian Fenton made a magnificent catch on 26 minutes from another Morgan restart, allowing Brian Howard to put Seán Bugler in for a 0-10 to 0-1 lead. Everywhere Morgan and Tyrone turned, Dublin had a squeeze on them, it seemed.

At the other end they reduced the All-Ireland champions to running into cul de sacs, continuously forcing them backwards.

Near the end of the half though Conn Kilpatrick did get through for a goal when he punched on a break off Evan Comerford who had come to gather a Conor McKenna kick that was dropping short but referee Barry Cassidy spotted an infringement on Comerford and the goal didn’t stand.

Richie Donnelly came on for Tyrone in the second half and picked off two points and Comerford was forced to make a good save from Darragh Canavan in the 41st minute.

Scully was black-carded for a challenge on Kilpatrick but two punched points from Bugler and Rock kept the distance.

Dublin’s best goal chance saw John Small bat wide after good approach work from Bugler and Costello in the 66th minute but again an element of their game that was once a staple diet was missing.

At the fulcrum of everything once again was Ciarán Kilkenny, listed at full-forward but so often that the recycler-in-chief as they sought to keep Tyrone at arm’s length in the second half.

Robbie McDaid also made his presence felt with his movement from half-back as he scored a point and set up two more while Mick Fitzsimons and David Byrne were much more assured than they have been in recent outings.

Canavan did give Tyrone a threat while McKenna and Donnelly brought energy on their introduction but it will be a concern for Tyrone that so many of the players that rose to the challenge last summer are not yet firing. For Dublin, their destiny remains in their own hands. Any obituaries written for them may be a little premature.

Scorers – Dublin: D Rock 0-3; C Costello, S Bugler, C Kilkenny 0-2 each; B Fenton, R McDaid, T Lahiff, N Scully 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-3 (3f); C McShane (2f), R Donnelly 0-2 each; N Sludden 0-1.

Dublin – E Comerford 7; M Fitzsimons 7, D Byrne 7, C Murphy 7; J Small 7, J Cooper 7, R McDaid 8; B Fenton 7, T Lahiff 7; B Howard 8, S Bugler 7, N Scully 7; C Costello 8, C Kilkenny 8, D Rock 7. Subs: E Murchan 7 for Cooper (48), J McCarthy 7 for Lahiff (52), R Basquel for Costello (65), L Gannon for McDaid (69), L O’Dell for Bugler (72).

Tyrone – N Morgan 7; R McNamee 6, F Burns 7, M McKernan 6; C Meyler 6, J Munroe 5, P Harte 6; C Kilpatrick 7, P Hampsey 4; N Donnelly 5, N Sludden 6, K McGeary 5; D McCurry 6, C McShane 5, D Canavan 7. Subs: C McKenna 6 for Donnelly (34), R Donnelly 7 for Munroe (h-t), M Conroy 5 for McGeary (h-t), L Rafferty for Sludden (59), P Donaghy for McShane (68).

REF – B Cassidy (Derry).