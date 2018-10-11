Dublin GAA has released their new jersey for their five-in-a-row bid in 2019.

Dublin GAA has released their new jersey for their five-in-a-row bid in 2019.

Dublin GAA unveil their new €70 jersey for 2019

The kit is available online and in-store at Dublin's retail partners, Elvery's. The adult jersey is retailing at €70.

The sky blue jersey complete with navy collar and ribbing and three white stripes on the shoulders.

Jim Gavin's Dublin will wear the jersey next season as they bid to become the first team to win five All-Irelands on the bounce.

Here it is, the new Dublin home jersey 💙



It's time for the next chapter 🔥@AIGIreland | @ONeills1918 #TheNextChapter pic.twitter.com/gZfO97bCpT — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 11, 2018

Introducing the brand new @ONeills1918 @DubGAAOfficial jersey! 👕



Available in-store and online at Intersport Elverys from 9am tomorrow morning! 🙌



Pre-order before 2pm today and have your jersey tomorrow ➡️ https://t.co/SOc0QZEkPp#TheNextChapter pic.twitter.com/Qi2dOEGO0n — Intersport Elverys (@Elverys) October 11, 2018

Online Editors