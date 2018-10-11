Dublin GAA unveil their new €70 jersey for 2019
Dublin GAA has released their new jersey for their five-in-a-row bid in 2019.
The kit is available online and in-store at Dublin's retail partners, Elvery's. The adult jersey is retailing at €70.
The sky blue jersey complete with navy collar and ribbing and three white stripes on the shoulders.
Jim Gavin's Dublin will wear the jersey next season as they bid to become the first team to win five All-Irelands on the bounce.
Online Editors
