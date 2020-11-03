Dublin GAA step up efforts for two centres of excellence with purchase of Hollystown Golf Club site

Dublin GAA say they have no intention of selling Parnell Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE Dublin county board intend to develop four pitches on the grounds of the former Hollystown Golf Club, the acquisition of which they announced this evening.

In a statement released today, Dublin GAA revealed the purchase of 23 acres of land, including the clubhouse structure at Hollystown Golf Club, from Glenveagh Homes.

Their intention is to develop the land as a hub for GAA activity on the Northside of Dublin, identical to their plans for Spawell on the Southside.

The establishment of a centre of excellence on both sides of the River Liffey formed part of the county’s "Unleashing ‘The Blue Wave’" strategic plan, 2011-17.

In 2017, Dublin acquired the 35-acre Spawell site from NAMA for a fee in excess of €9m amid suggestions they would build a 25,000-seater stadium at the location.

However, Dublin county board chairman Mick Seavers told Independent.ie that there were currently no plans to build any such ground and that there were in the "very early stages" of planning for Hollystown.

According to their statement: "The lands will be used as a training and playing facility for all Dublin teams and by Tyrrelstown GAA Club.

"The facilities will also be made available to the local community and schools."

In the same statement, Seavers pointed out that "Sporting facilities and green spaces are essential in our cities and this strategic development will bring huge benefits to Dublin GAA and to the local community."

As with the Spawell, where Dublin GAA currently have a number of tenants renting units of the property, the facilities will be used primarily by local clubs in the area.

The county board intends now to form a committee to oversee the project and the next step, Seavers explained, was to have site surveys completed on the land.

He also revealed that despite the acquisition, there are no plans for Dublin GAA to sell their grounds at Parnell Park.

"Land is the only thing they’re not making any more of," Seavers said. "So what we have, we hold."

Currently, Dublin GAA have planning permission to build one pitch at the Spawell site, although long-term, they intend to put four or five playing surfaces in that space.

As yet, there is no time-frame for either development, with the work likely to come in stages and dependent heavily on Dublin sourcing the necessary finance.

Online Editors