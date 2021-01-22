Dublin GAA confirm Paul Mannion 'stepping away from Senior Football panel for now' 

DUBLIN GAA have issued official confirmation that Paul Mannion will not be part of the Dublin senior footballers’ plans for 2021.

In a statement released on the county board’s website, they explained that Mannion was “stepping away from the Dublin Senior Football panel for now.

“We would like to thank Paul for all the time and commitment he gave to Dublin GAA at all grades and we wish him well as he concentrates on developing his career outside of inter-county football.”

Mannion, an All Star in 2017, ’18 and ’19, was confined to a substitutes role in last year’s championship, having been late back into the squad before the beginning of Dublin’s six in a row bid.

The Kilmacud Crokes player was understood to be considering going abroad, only for the pandemic to scupper those plans.

He appeared as a second half substitute in last month’s All-Ireland final, scoring an important free, winning his fifth celtic cross in the process.

Mannion has opted out once before, in 2015, when his studies took him to China.

He was drafted immediately back into the Dublin squad by Jim Gavin in 2016 after returning home.

Already, Dessie Farrell has lost Paddy Andrews and Michael Darragh Macauley from last year’s squad, with a small number of other experienced players understood to be currently considering their inter-county futures.

