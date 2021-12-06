Dublin GAA CEO John Costello questions media coverage of Covid training breach

Dublin GAA CEO John Costello has echoed the content of his county board's statement at the time and the subsequent comments of a number of the county's players that the squad's Covid breach last April was wrong.

But he has questioned the tone of some of the media commentary around the breach, suggesting in his annual report that it was one of 'these lads should be arraigned for treason' and that they were ‘guilty of burgling the bank of youth from the young citizens of the country.’

Costello said reference to the media coverage wasn't an attempt to "defend the indefensible" and quoted the Dublin management committee statement - "which they did not have to be press-ganged into," - as well as excerpts on the matter from a Dean Rock interview conducted in the months after the breach.

But he drew comparison to coverage of other breaches and said the same level of scrutiny did not apply.

"For almost two weeks, some media organisations turned over every stone to see if they could squeeze yet more mileage out of the story," he writes.

"Was the same attitude applied to other teams who were also in breach? Or to a team from a different sporting code who broke restrictions to go outside the jurisdiction for social events?

"And that's before even mentioning any political 'socials'. Most certainly not. Would 'The Hawks against the Dubs?' be an aphorism for the time?

"Then the following doozy of a headline was brought to my attention: "Most of us don't have a garden big enough for 50 guests - but who hasn't fallen off the lockdown wagon like Nathan Carter?

"Certainly, we live in very interesting times!"

Costello has also taken issue with the former Westmeath footballer John Connellan's document "Fair and Equal Funding for all GAA clubs - Addressing the Dublin GAA imbalance", which Connellan circulated to clubs across the country almost 12 months ago, setting out a structured way to distribute coaching and games development funding from Croke Park.

Motions to that effect are currently going before county conventions and are expected to be considered ahead of Congress.

But Costello has challenged some of the detail in the document, stating that "you're entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.

"There seems to be some information deficit issues with regard to large sections of his, and other publications. It would be remiss of me not to address them here, not to do so would possibly lead to some cognitive bias on the subjective matter."

Costello spelled out the role of a game promotion officer, the employment of which makes up much of the €1.3m annual funding Dublin received from the GAA, which was to "work intensively with local schools and clubs by providing coaching and skill development nitiatives appropriate to the age and ability of the various playing groups.

"They are not some crack team akin to Eastern Bloc coaches who hot-house young players and turn them into All-Ireland winners!"

He also addressed the financial well-being of Dublin clubs referenced in the document. "The claim is made that many clubs in Dublin are in rude financial health - having in excess of €100k on deposit and maintaining cash reserves - and are therefore capable of financial independence.

"The truth, however, is that the majority of clubs in Dublin have substantial debts arising from the development of their sporting facilities to cater for their membership by the provision of all-weather playing surfaces, floodlighting, dressing-rooms, ball walls, walking tracks, halls etc. enjoyed by all the community."

Costello also stressed that there was no bail out for Parnell Park and that "loans were obtained from both the Central and Leinster Councils with a structured repayment schedule."

On Dublin's continued use of Croke Park for league games, he said that for the county to construct a stadium in the city to cater for 30,000, it would cost in excess of €100m, based on current development land valuation of €50m for 25 acres at a site in Clongriffin and the 2019 KPMG Football Benchmark report, which came to the conclusion that the average cost per seat when the top 10 stadia with the lowest development costs were analysed was €1,800.

"That's before you look at the recent history in this country of the development and cost overruns of large sporting grounds/hospitals etc," Costello writes.

He said it was wrong to suggest that Dublin had made a yearly profit of €2.7m in their last accounts, pointing out that there was a deficit in 2020 of €172,847.

"If the figure Mr. Connellan was referring to was (pre-Covid), i.e. 2019, Dublin GAA recorded a profit of €718,561, which was the largest we ever recorded," writes Costello.

Elsewhere Costello spells out some of the thinking behind Dublin's position on the recent debate around All-Ireland football championship reform.

It is thought that Dublin voted against proposal B in October and Costello left that impression, based on soundings they took from their clubs in a survey on the matter.

"(The new schedule) was considered too match-heavy and with many clubs arguing that it needs tweaking.

"Secondly, our survey favoured another debate on the previous Congress decision to bring forward the All-Ireland SFC final to July, given the loss of marketing, especially in schools around All-Ireland time. Suffice to say, the campaign for change hasn’t gone away.

"The most fundamental takeaway from Special Congress was the need to establish a link between the provincial championships and the All-Ireland series. For all their limitations, you can’t erase so much history in one fell swoop.

"Transforming the provinces into standalone spring competitions would, almost certainly, have seen them morph – over time – into what for many would be pre-season tournaments. Another consideration here is the need to garner more widespread support. To blithely ignore the wishes of almost the entirety of Ulster would ultimately prove too divisive."