Dublin football championship game postponed after Raheny player tests positive for Covid-19

A Dublin championship game between Raheny and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 case in the Raheny club. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A Dublin SFC 1 match between Raheny and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh has been postponed after a Raheny player tested positive for Covid-19.

The Dublin GAA Twitter account announced the news on Saturday afternoon. This latest development comes one day after Fingallians GAA suspended underage GAA activity at the club following a positive Covid-19 case.

The postponed match was vital for both sides as they look to qualify from their group in the Dublin championship. St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh needed a win over Raheny as well as hoping Kilmacud Crokes beat Castleknock in the group's other game on Saturday.

Raheny beat Castleknock and lost to Kilmacud while their scheduled opponents today have lost both of their games to date.

On Friday night, the Swords-based Fingallians club cancelled next week’s summer GAA camps for underage members, although all adult games will proceed as normal.

Currently, there are no juvenile matches scheduled to be played in Dublin.

Fingallian’s senior football team are due to play Templeogue/Synge Street on Saturday at 6.30 in the final game of Group 1 of the Dublin SFC 2 and that game will go ahead as fixed.

The club have been in contact with both the Dublin county board and the HSE over the positive test, and the latter have assumed responsibility for contact tracing.

Online Editors