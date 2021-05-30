Dublin face fourth away trip for League semi-final, while Division 2 and 4 finals voided

Dublin could face a fourth successive 'away' league game after being paired with Donegal for their Division 1 semi-final on the weekend after next.

Dublin finished second to Kerry in Division 1 South, but because both themselves and Donegal have had just one 'home' game each in the campaign to date, they must toss for home venue for their semi-final meeting.

Dublin's 'home' game was in Thurles last week against Kerry, one of the costs of their Covid training breach at the end of March.

Kerry will have home advantage for their semi-final with Tyrone, however, as the Red Hand have had two home games - against Donegal and Monaghan - to Kerry's one against Galway.

In the relegation play-off, Monaghan will host Galway by the same criteria, their one home game to Galway's two but Armagh and Roscommon must toss as they've both had two home games.

The prospect of a Division 1 league final rests on Dublin and Tyrone winning through. If either Kerry or Donegal are involved, joint champions will be declared as they are both playing championship the following weekend so no game will take place.

There can't be an Allianz Division 2 final after Mayo and Clare were paired together in one semi-final.

Both counties are out in championship action, Mayo v Sligo and Clare v Kerry, on the weekend of June 26/27.

In the other semi-final, Meath and Kildare play to see who is promoted with a toss for home venue also due here as both have had only one home game to date.

In the relegation play-offs, Cork play Westmeath at home while Down have Laois at home because they both had just one home game to date, compared to two for both Laois and Westmeath.

Offaly and Fermanagh and Derry and Limerick meet in the Division 3 semi-finals while two of the four 2020 provincial champions, Cavan and Tipperary, are in danger of dropping to Division Four as they are involved in relegation play offs against Wicklow and Longford respectively.

Antrim and Waterford will meet in one Division Four semi-final with Louth and Carlow in the other with no prospect of a final in this division either as Waterford, Louth and Carlow are all in championship action on the weekend of June 26/27.