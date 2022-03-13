Dublin ease relegation fears after first-half blitz of Tyrone sets up long-awaited first win of season

Jonny Cooper of Dublin in action against Carthal McShane of Tyrone. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin have got their season back on track in Omagh with a vital Allianz Division One win over 14-man Tyrone.

An unbroken 10-point sequence in the first half, when backed by the wind, had much of the old dash and pomp about it as they ran the home side ragged to lead by 0-11 to 0-2 at the break.

Tyrone did assert themselves better in the second half, particularly when they lost Padriag Hampsey to a red card after he picked up a yellow for shoving Cormac Costello on the concrete in front of the stand as the ball went out of play in the 38th minute. The All-Ireland winning captain had already been black carded in the 16th minute and Dublin exploited his absence to score six of their 11 first half points.

The win will ease pressure on the Dublin management and puts them on course to survive in the top flight with a home game against Donegal next weekend before they travel to Clones to play Monaghan in the final round. Consequently it plunges Tyrone into deeper trouble with Mayo coming to Omagh next weekend.

Dublin welcomed back some familiar faces too, with Costello playing for the first time since the Armagh defeat and James McCarthy coming off the bench for his first league action. Eoin Murchan also featured as a substitute, giving them a much more familiar look.

But it was their urgency everywhere which was most striking, the real threat of relegation and the irritation of such a poor run of results clearly pushing them to step up.

The journey home this evening will be a more comfortable one with a break in the dark clouds now clearly evident.

They can point to a continuation of a goal drought - now 290 minutes of normal time without one since Lorcan O'Dell's strike against Armagh. Or the fact that they lost the second half by 0-6 to 0-2.

But really they controlled the game and held the ball for long spells in the second half, preventing Tyrone from getting a further foothold with the wind to their advantage.

Read More

Dublin had been rampant in that first half, exerting serious pressure on Niall Morgan's kick-out, whether it went long or short.

All eleven points in that period were from play from eight different sources.

Players like Niall Scully, Brian Howard and Dean Rock, indifferent earlier in the campaign showed much greater urgency with Rock at one stage dropping deep into his own half for a turnover that reflected a much better tempo to their play than what they have shown. As ever, Ciaran Kilkenny orchestrated everything.

In fairness there were signs to that effect against Kildare anyway two weeks ago and once they got a bit of momentum here they thrived, showing much of their old precision and understanding of each other's movement.

Robbie McDaid has been off the grid for some time with Dublin but he was very prominent, scoring off a point off a Scully pass and setting one another.

Tyrone were in all sorts of trouble with their kick-out. At one stage Morgan went short to Ronan McNamee, back for his first game of the year, but Jonny Cooper nipped in to intercept and briefly a goal threatened. Dublin though were content with a point from that, courtesy of Costello, and a 0-6 to 0-1 lead.

They reduced the All-Ireland champions to running cul de sacs, continuously forcing them backwards.

Near the end of the half though, Conn Kilpatrick did get through for a goal when he pounced on a break off Evan Comerford who had come to gather a Conor McKenna kick that was dropping short but referee Barry Cassidy spotted an infringement on Comerford and the goal didn't stand.

Richie Donnelly came on for Tyrone in the second half and picked off two points and Evan Comerford was forced to make a good save from Darragh Canavan in the 41st minute.

Niall Scully was black carded for a challenge on Kilpatrick but two punched points from Sean Bugler and Rock kept the distance.

Dublin's best goal chance saw John Small bat wide after good approach work from Bugler and Costello in the 66th minute.

In keeping with other inter-county managers over the weekend neither Tyrone or Dublin managements made representatives for post match interviews available in solidarity with the Gaelic Players Association position on the failure to reach agreement with the GAA over mileage expenses.

Scorers:

Dublin: D Rock 0-3, C Costello, S Bugler, C Kilkenny all 0-2 each, B Fenton, R McDaid, T Lahiff, N Scully all 0-1 each.

Tyrone: D McCurry 0-3 (3fs), C McShane (2fs), R Donnelly 0-2 each, N Sludden 0-1.

TEAMS –

DUBLIN – E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, C Murphy; J Small, J Cooper, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C Kilkenny, D Rock.

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (48), J McCarthy for Lahiff (52), R Basquel for Costello (65), L Gannon for McDaid (69), L O'Dell for Bugler (72)

TYRONE – N Morgan; R McNamee, F Burns, M McKernan; C Meyler, J Munroe, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, P Hampsey; N Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan.

Subs: C McKenna for Donnelly (34), R Donnelly for Munroe (h-t), M Conroy for McGeary (h-t), L Rafferty for Sludden (59), P Donaghy for McShane (68)

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry)



