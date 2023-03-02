Right now, Dublin footballers appear to have stumbled upon a wonderfully counter-intuitive discovery.

At the start of this year’s Allianz League, they were the most widely tipped alternative to Kerry’s assault on back-to-back All-Irelands. Since then they’ve kept on winning … and yet, with every stuttering victory, they appear less deserving of such blind support.

Are they going through the motions because, well, it’s Division 2? Are they carefully timing their run to be right when it matters? Is Dessie Farrell playing a socially distant game of rope-a-dope with Jack O’Connor?

Or might this be a sign of things to come, their flatlining February form further proof of a once-impregnable powerhouse in irreversible decline?

Don’t expect any definitive answer in Celtic Park on Saturday (5pm, live on RTÉ2): it’s only March, as the saying goes, even if the championship now starts in April. But do expect a far more relentless road test of Dublin’s form, fitness and tactical flexibility.

Right now, Derry’s post-Ulster title trajectory shows no sign of stalling. While boasting a similar four-wins-from-four record, their scoring difference of +40 leaves Dublin’s +13 in the ha’penny place. This has little to do with the opposition: Dublin’s four ‘victims’ include the division’s three lowest-ranked teams plus Cork.

Even their one clear-cut victory – by nine points in Limerick – was greeted by the following Farrell summation: “We looked like a Division 2 team in the second half.”

In each of the other three close-fought affairs, different areas of concern have vied for top billing.

Against Kildare, it was a shot efficiency of barely 40pc: they tallied just 1-11, while amassing 11 wides and another seven undercooked efforts.

In Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork created six goal chances: two scored, another ruled out by a marginal square ball, one blocked by Tom Lahiff and two saved by David O’Hanlon, including that brilliant fingertip diversion of a Brian Hurley piledriver onto the woodwork to prevent a last-gasp victory for the hosts.

Just as worrying, perhaps, was Mick Fitzsimons’ first-half struggle to lay a glove on the, admittedly, livewire Hurley. The Cuala magnet has long been Dublin’s premier man-marker, but he will turn 35 next month. Can he still reprise one more summer of peak Mick Fitz?

Dublin’s potential issues in the full-back line go deeper, mind you, notwithstanding the early hints of promise from newcomer Daire Newcombe. With Jonny Cooper retired, and Eoin Murchan’s game-time frequently impeded by injury niggles, who is best equipped to fill the sweeper role?

Whereas Derry have conceded just 2-29 after four league rounds, Dublin have coughed up 4-46. That’s a significant difference.

Yet a more glaring issue in Croke Park last Saturday – ultimately masked by Dublin’s barnstorming finish to beat Clare from six points down – was their offensive threat, or lack of. For a prolonged period of stasis either side of half-time, they completely ran out of ideas and/or energy.

It wasn’t today or yesterday that Dublin’s attacking game-plan has come under the microscope. Under Jim Gavin, they had already morphed from swashbucklers (circa 2013-’14) to remorseless possession kings. Under Farrell they have become even more regimented but, when the tempo dies, they’ve become almost easy to read.

Not always: at least once against Clare, having forced the turnover, they counter-attacked with rapier speed only to butcher the chance.

You can equally argue that their forwards’ tendency to retreat en masse behind the ball, when out of possession, is showing a tad too much respect for the opposition, especially in Division 2.

No forward has found the net from play: Brian Fenton has hit two goals from midfield while a Dean Rock penalty has pushed his league haul to 1-20 (1-14 in placed balls). Their top scorer from play is Con O’Callaghan (0-10, plus a converted mark); but even he struggled to leave his usual imprint against Clare, bar a disallowed goal and an important late point.

Ciarán Kilkenny, normally so prolific in spring as well as summer, has played every minute for a trifling return of 0-2. Yes, he’s playing deeper but is that maximising his value?

Kilkenny has been Dublin’s consistently best performer in this post six-in-a-row interregnum. O’Callaghan’s Leinster Championship return last year revitalised their entire modus operandi; they clearly suffered for his absence in the All-Ireland series and yet only lost to Kerry by a point.

On that metric, they can still go very, very close this year. If Con stays fit, if Ciarán does his usual summer thing, if Paul Mannion comes back firing … and then, of course, there is Jack.

Dublin’s late comeback against Clare came to a thrilling climax when they won a throw-up ball in midfield: cue a sequence of seven handpasses culminating in Cormac Costello’s fisted winner. Now rewatch the move. Who handled the ball three times? Jack McCaffrey. Who made it all possible? Same answer.

Clontarf’s finest delivered an equally impactful cameo in Cork, and the return of Dublin’s terrorising X-factor offers hope. Moreover, when you consider Kildare’s latest full-blown crisis and Meath’s up-and-down form under Colm O’Rourke, you cannot help but conclude that a 13th consecutive Leinster SFC title will be duly boxed off on May 14.

But here’s the rub: Leinster, having long ceased to be where it’s at for Dublin, will have even less of a bearing on this year’s roadmap to Sam.

The new All-Ireland round-robin format creates a deeper layer of potential pitfalls, and that’s where any vulnerabilities in the full-back line or in his attacking game-plan, let alone a Plan B arsenal of subs that still don’t remotely convince, could come back to haunt Dessie.

In the meantime, their long trek to Derry will tell a tale.