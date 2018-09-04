Dublin dominate Peter Canavan's All Star team - but there is one high profile omission

Peter Canavan has named his Team of the Season for 2018 - and it is dominated by All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Canavan has selected seven members of Jim Gavin's side and just two from Tyrone, who lost last Sunday's final in Croke Park by six points. Monaghan, who lost to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final, have three players involved while Kerry, Galway and Donegal have one player each.

One high profile omission is Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, who hasn't been awarded an All Star since 2013 despite winning four All-Ireland titles since then.

Writing on the Sky Sports website, Canavan explained his choice at goalkeeper:

"Rory Beggan was outstanding and his kicking and all round game was absolutely sensational at times. Obviously Stephen Cluxton goes down as one of the all-time greats but for me, Beggan gets the nod."

Here is Peter Canavan's Team of the Year:

1. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

2. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

3. Pádraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

4. Drew Wylie (Monaghan)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)

6. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Brian Howard (Dublin)

10. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

13. David Clifford (Kerry)

14. Damien Comer (Galway)

15. Conor McManus (Monaghan)

