Dublin defensive duo injury concerns for Jim Gavin ahead of All-Ireland replay

Jim Gavin has injury concerns over John Small and Cian O'Sullivan ahead of Saturday week's All-Ireland SFC final replay with Kerry.

The defensive duo face a race against time to be part of the drive for five, with Small nursing a hand injury which saw him replaced as a blood substitute in the 57th minute of Sunday's final and not return to the fray.

Having taken Small's place and delivered a strong final quarter, Eoin Murchan is in pole position to start, should Small be ruled out.

O'Sullivan is believed to have been struggling with a hamstring injury going into Sunday's clash. The 31-year-old wasn't moving freely during the warm-up routine and it is understood this is why he wasn't called in to fire-fight in a struggling Dublin rearguard.

Kerry came through with a clean bill of heath and the extra two weeks may afford James O'Donoghue the chance to make the match-day 26 and save his injury-ravaged season.

