Dublin cruise into Leinster semi-final as Dessie Farrell's men notch comfortable win over Westmeath

Ciaran Kilkenny was very influential as Dublin eased into the Leinster semi-final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dublin’s first obstacle on the road to six-in-a-row of All-Ireland football titles was overcome with the minimum of fuss in the Portlaoise rain tonight.

They dismissed Westmeath’s challenge in the in the Leinster quarter-final with man of the match Ciaran Kilkenny simply outstanding, kicking five points from play.

Only a late injury for Eoin Murchan in any way spoiled Dessie Farrell’s first day as Dublin boss in the championship - the Na Fianna speedster had to be helped from the pitch near the end with an ankle issue. Even that only turned out to be a cramp.

The only other issue as the game petered out was whether Dublin would cover the bookies’ spread of 14 to 16 points, depending on where you shopped. It was evident from a long way out that Dublin would need a goal to manage it, but Westmeath protected their net to the end, as if to say they would take that much from the night of their departure from the Championship.

It is hard that Westmeath leave the competition on the back of a match they never really had a chance of winning. It won’t get much easier for them in the spring with their place in Division Two of the League under threat as Mayo, Meath and Cork join that section for next year.

Before the year turns, this Dublin team have their eye on even more history. And the evidence is that the change of manager has not changed much for the All-Ireland champions.

Dublin had scorched into a quick five-point lead by the time the first-half water break was reached. The Dublin attack was moving crisply and Dean Rock soon had three points on the board.

Westmeath’s problem was retaining the ball on their own kick-outs. Dublin’s close marking was giving the Westmeath ‘keeper Jason Daly no short option and when he went long, big Brian Fenton was ruling the skies.

Within 25 minutes the six starting Dublin forwards had scored as they picked off their points with ease. And by half-time Dublin had turned their undoubted dominance into a 0-15 to 0-6 lead.

Ciaran Kilkenny was quite superb. At one point this playmaker and scorer for the Dubs was to be found hoovering up a loose ball just a yard from his own end-line.

As for something different we night have seen that Farrell had brought to the party, well it wasn’t on show so far. But then it wasn’t needed here.

It was the same mix for Dublin of hard running, strong tackling, the appreciation of space and finding one of the scorers in that space to take the scoring shot accurately. In those hoary old words, ‘if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it’.

And Westmeath could do nothing much to fix it in the second half even with the breeze at their backs. By now the rain was falling in O’Moore Park and Westmeath had nowhere near the slickness of the Dubs to create and convert scoring chances.

SCORERS- Dublin D. Rock (0-6) C. Kilkenny (0-5) P. Small (0-3) S. Bugler (0-2) C. O’Callaghan (0-1) J. McCarthy (0-1) N. Scully (0-1) J. Cooper (0-1) E, Murchan (0-1) R. McDaid (0-1)

Westmeath J. Heslin (0-3) R.Connellan (0-2) K. Martin (0-2) L. Loughlin (0-2) R. O’Toole (0-1) J. Smith (0-1)

Dublin- S. Cluxton; E. Murchan, T. Lahiff, M. Fitzsimons; J. Small, J. Cooper, R. McDaid; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; S. Bugler, C. Kilkenny, N. Scully; P. Small, C. O’Callaghan, D. Rock. Subs- B. Howard for Bugler 50mins C. Costello for P. Small 52mins D. Byrne for Fitzsimons 55mins A. Byrne for Scully 61mins E. Lowndes for Murchan 67mins

Westmeath- J. Daly; J. Smith, K. Maguire, B. Sayeh; J. Gonoud, R. Wallace, J. Dolan; R. Connellan, S. Duncan; D. Lynch, R. O’Toole, K. Daly; L. Loughlin, J. Heslin, K. Martin. Subs- C. Slevin for K. Daly 50mins C. McCormack for Lynch 52mins L. Dolan for Martin 53mins A. McGivney for Loughlin 61mins

Referee- M. McNally (Monaghan)

