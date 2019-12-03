Dublin county board set December 12 date to announce Jim Gavin's replacement

The process to find the new Dublin manager to replace Jim Gavin began at Parnell Park last night with the county board due to unveil their new boss on December 12.

"There is no white smoke as such," stated Dublin County Board chairman, Seán Shanley, last night as he emerged from the management meeting.

"All we have done is to propose a sub-committee to interview potential candidates. And that sub-committee has to be approved by the county committee this Thursday night.

"So until that happens, we are not in a position to release the names of the people on the sub-committe. If the county committee agree to give us the go-ahead, we will take it from there."

The Dublin chief added that work would then begin this weekend.

"Ideally we would like to have everything done and dusted before our annual convention on December 12," Shanley added.

Meanwhile, Tom Carr has said it would be a “natural progression” for Dessie Farrell to become the next Dublin football manager.

This follows a rush of bets on Pat Gilroy after reports – vehemently denied by Dublin GAA chiefs – that the former Dublin football and hurling boss would be given first refusal on the position vacated by Jim Gavin.

Online Editors