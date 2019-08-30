Do ya know the Five Lamps? Well Dublin City Council have just hung blue lamps out of it in honour of the Dubs drive for five All-Ireland’s in a row tomorrow.

Do ya know the Five Lamps? Well Dublin City Council have just hung blue lamps out of it in honour of the Dubs drive for five All-Ireland’s in a row tomorrow.

Dublin city centre's Five Lamps set to be turned blue to mark Drive for Five

The famous Dublin landmark its being readied for a special illumination if Jim Gavin’s men make history at Croke Park against Kerry.

Four of the lights will be blue today, representing the wins of ‘15, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘18.

And if Dublin do make history as the first county to win five titles in a row then the fifth light will be turned blue in celebration also.

A team of council workers carried out the switch as excitement grew around the capital for tomorrow’s clash.

"Sure you’d have to do your bit. It’s history in the making after all," said the council’s Fran Dorman as he prepared to insert the fifth bulb into its fitting.

He was confident the Dubs will do what’s needed on the day.

The council is also decking the quays in blue and navy flags, and has hung giant banners on the Civic Offices and it’s office at Palace Street.

GAA Newsletter

The Mansion House is also being bathed in blue light, and Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe has given 1,200 flags to 60 Dublin GAA clubs.

The game is also going to be screened live in Smithfield for those not lucky enough to get a ticket for Croke Park.

"Dublin City Council are supporting the boys in blue on Sunday," said a spokeswoman.

"As excitement reaches fever pitch in the capital, we want to bring all Dublin supporters together in their best blues this Sunday to support their team in the All Ireland,” they added.

"Come down to Smithfield Plaza and enjoy the atmosphere and a great final with your fellow Dubs. Dublin City Council is proud to be bringing this free, family-friendly event to Smithfield and I hope we get a good crowd down to cheer on the Boys in Blue," said Lord Mayor Mc Auliffe.

Online Editors