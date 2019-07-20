Dublin chalk up big win over Roscommon: As it happened
Dublin take on Roscommon at 7pm in Croke Park.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- No Dublin return for Diarmuid Connolly against Roscommon but Bernard Brogan makes the bench
- Tomás Ó Sé: 'The commitment Fergie was so impressed by a decade back has now gone to another level'
- All Ireland SFC: Cork face Tyrone in Super 8s Croke Park showdown
- Martin Breheny: 'Cunningham leaves Cody frying pan only to land into Gavin fire'
- Declan Bogue: 'Tyrone still trying to find the right balance after reversion to counter-attacking style'