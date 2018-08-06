Dublin boss Jim Gavin hails Bernard Brogan's 'remarkable' comeback from injury

Jim Gavin heaped praise on a “determined, focused” Bernard Brogan after the Dublin star completed a remarkable injury recovery yesterday in Croke Park.

Dublin eased to a 4-24 to 2-16 victory over Roscommon in the final game of the inaugural ‘Super 8s’ but the loudest cheer of the day came in the 61st minute, when Brogan came on as a temporary blood sub for Mark Schutte.

The 34 year-old underwent ACL reconstruction surgery in late February, an injury that customarily involves an eight-to-ten month recovery time before returning to competitive action.

Brogan made his return to action yesterday after just five-and-a-half months.

Noting that Brogan had also recently become a father for the first time with twins, Gavin praised: “to still apply himself as dedicated and as diligently as he did the last five-and-a-half months has been remarkable, but he’s got such a positive outlook on life.

“From the day the injury happened he was very focused on getting back around this time of the year and it’s happened for him.”

Dublin face Galway in Croke Park on Saturday for a chance to win a fourth All-Ireland SFC title in-a-row, just six days after yesterday’s victory.

“It is a challenge, for any team,” Gavin acknowledged, “but everyone has the same challenge, so it’s an equal playing field.

“Any of the teams can turn things around in that period of time so I don’t see an issue.”

Herald Sport