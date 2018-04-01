Dublin are Allianz League champions following win over Galway: As it happened
Jim Gavin's All Ireland champions go head to head with Galway at 4pm in Croke Park.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ciaran Whelan: Why making League final could be detrimental to Galway in the long run
- Colm O'Rourke: Tribe must attack Dubs to make long-term gains
- Dermot Crowe: Red hand tightening defensive screws
- WATCH: Live coverage of Wexford v Kilkenny in semi-final of the Allianz Hurling League
- John Greene: Ryan must ditch accountant robes and become leader GAA needs
- Andrew Murnin bags late goal as Armagh secure Division Three title