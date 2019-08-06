Dublin and Mayo fans left facing huge queues amid ticket chaos ahead of Croke Park showdown

Thousands of GAA fans across the country have been left frustrated as they scramble in huge queues for All-Ireland semi-final tickets for Mayo and Dublin's Croke Park clash.

As GAA HQ heads towards an 82,300 sell-out this Saturday, tickets.ie is struggling to keep up with the sheer demand.

Tickets went on sale at 10am this morning with GAA supporters forming large queues outside Supervalu and Centra stores.

Others have attempted to use the GAA's online official ticketing partner – tickets.ie - to secure a ticket. However, many have reported that they’ve been unexpectedly knocked out of their place after waiting for more than three hours.

One frustrater supporter Tweeted: "What a joke! I was waiting in the online queue for two hours and 25 minutes and then informed to rejoin the queue."

Another said: "So I waited longer than Moses in the desert got to the promised land and then bumped off for no apparent reason."

Supporters were queueing out the door for tickets at the Supervalu on Tabot Street today, where they were told to expect at least a two and a half hour wait.

"It’s an absolute disaster," one Dublin fan told Independent.ie

"I’ve been waiting both online and in this shop for three hours, but the line isn’t moving. The system appears to have completely crashed because of the huge demand. It’s like they’re using a Commodore 64."

Mark McDonald from Drumcondra said he was knocked out of the digital queue even though he was logged onto Tickets.ie since 10am.

"I went onto the site about 30 seconds after ten, but for some reason I was told to rejoin several hours later," he said.

"It’s extremely frustrating that I have to wait this long and at this stage I hope to God I get a ticket."

Dub’s fan Laura Costelloe from Dublin Docklands said she never had a problem securing tickets to a semi-final match before.

"I’ve been going to see the Dubs for the last five years and never had an issue," she said.

"I’ve been waiting on the site since ten this morning and I’m not closer to getting a ticket so I thought I’d increase my chances by queueing up for one as well," she said.

A spokesperson from Tickets.ie acknowledged the high volumes of traffic on Twitter.

"Tickets for both semi-finals are still on sale - retail and online. There are no issues with the listing however there is a queueing system in place to manage the very high volume of traffic on the website. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused and hope you get your tickets."

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock for Dublin North West hit out at the chaotic ticketing structure.

"We had people contacting my office saying they had been queueing for over two hours in shops around the city and county, and had only seen a handful of tickets being printed off," Rock said.

"It appears that the online ticket operation is also experiencing similar delays with virtual queues of more than an hour for some people.

"The demand for tickets is obviously massive – and it’s great to see fans so excited about the closing games of the summer – but the set-up is certainly lacking.

"The GAA are great at many aspects of organisation, but it seems on this occasion their ticketing system has let them down.

"This needs to be looked at constructively to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

"Today has proved messy for fans who are queuing up to get tickets. It shouldn’t be this difficult.

"I would hope that a better solution can be found for the All Ireland final and that lessons are learned from today’s situation."

Online Editors