Dublin and Donegal stroll to comprehensive victories: As it happened
The Dubs welcome Longford to Croke Park in the last four of the Leinster Championship while, in Ulster, Donegal and Down face off in the Ulster semi-final.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Comment: Three Brits playing hurling at half-time shows how far we've come - but Sky Sports' involvement in GAA is a bad thing
- 'We apologise' - Sky Sports issues statement on 22-minute delay showing Kilkenny and Wexford hurling clash
- Watch: Lovely moment in Limerick as Tom Parsons receives a hero's welcome from Mayo fans
- Kildare bounce back from Leinster exit to see off Derry