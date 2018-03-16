Sport Gaelic Football

Friday 16 March 2018

Dublin All Star in danger of missing entire Leinster championship after shoulder surgery

11 March 2018; Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin is substituted due to an injury during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Dublin could be without defensive fulcrum Cian O'Sullivan until mid-July after the three-time All Star underwent shoulder surgery following an injury suffered against Kerry last Sunday.

Dublin haven't lost a championship game since O'Sullivan moved to a sweeper role following the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Donegal, with Jim Gavin's men subsequently securing a three in-a-row.

However, their rearguard is sure to be tested over the next three months as O'Sullivan recuperates.

Frank Roche is reporting in this morning's Herald that the five-time All-Ireland champion will be sidelined until mid-summer after successfully undergoing surgery.

O'Sullivan could potentially miss the entire provincial championship, which has been brought forward this year to accommodate the new Super 8 All-Ireland quarter-final structure.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old will be in a race to get back in time for a possible Leinster final, which will take place on 24 June.

