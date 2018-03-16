Dublin All Star in danger of missing entire Leinster championship after shoulder surgery

Dublin haven't lost a championship game since O'Sullivan moved to a sweeper role following the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Donegal, with Jim Gavin's men subsequently securing a three in-a-row.

However, their rearguard is sure to be tested over the next three months as O'Sullivan recuperates.

Frank Roche is reporting in this morning's Herald that the five-time All-Ireland champion will be sidelined until mid-summer after successfully undergoing surgery.