Dublin All Star in danger of missing entire Leinster championship after shoulder surgery
Dublin could be without defensive fulcrum Cian O'Sullivan until mid-July after the three-time All Star underwent shoulder surgery following an injury suffered against Kerry last Sunday.
Dublin haven't lost a championship game since O'Sullivan moved to a sweeper role following the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Donegal, with Jim Gavin's men subsequently securing a three in-a-row.
However, their rearguard is sure to be tested over the next three months as O'Sullivan recuperates.
Frank Roche is reporting in this morning's Herald that the five-time All-Ireland champion will be sidelined until mid-summer after successfully undergoing surgery.
O'Sullivan could potentially miss the entire provincial championship, which has been brought forward this year to accommodate the new Super 8 All-Ireland quarter-final structure.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old will be in a race to get back in time for a possible Leinster final, which will take place on 24 June.
