Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15 as it happened: Five-in-a-row achieved after impressive second half surge
Jim Gavin's Dublin made history this evening after a six-point victory over Kerry saw them clinch their fifth All-Ireland title in a row, a feat never achieved in the GAA.
