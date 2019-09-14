Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 14 September 2019

Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15 as it happened: Five-in-a-row achieved after impressive second half surge

 

14 September 2019; Eoin Murchan of Dublin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
David Clifford of Kerry tussles with Stephen Cluxton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Paul Geaney of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Jack McCaffrey, left, with, Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin take to the field prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Bernard Brogan, left, and Jack McCaffrey of Dublin prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Jim Gavin’s side delivered an off-colour display in the first match and were nearly thwarted in their bid for an historic five-in-a-row by Peter Keane’s men. Photo: Sportsfile
Donnchadh Boyle

Jim Gavin's Dublin made history this evening after a six-point victory over Kerry saw them clinch their fifth All-Ireland title in a row, a feat never achieved in the GAA.

Online Editors

