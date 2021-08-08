| 14.3°C Dublin

Dreams and reality collide for Mayo

Colm O'Rourke

To beat champions you have to be a lot better. I don’t see it happening

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea looks dejected after last December's All-Ireland final loss to Dublin at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Dublin and Mayo clash again on Saturday and at this stage we should be getting a contest as distinct from a match. Don’t bet on it. Mayo have been here too many times before. All heart, effort and plenty of skill. Close, but no cigar. Yet they keep on returning with renewed hope.

To many outsiders, it’s groundhog day with a recurring script. Mayo putting it up to Dublin but never quite making it. Yet within Mayo there is belief that this new team will eventually roll the boulder up the hill and down the other side.

Now to a more rational evaluation. The new Mayo team is basically the same personnel that played on December 19 last year in Croke Park. Dublin won, as always, 2-14 to 0-15. David Clarke and Chris Barrett are gone and Cillian O’Connor is injured. Otherwise, most of the same players will perform for Mayo on Saturday. Of course the young lads have more experience but there was a lot of clear blue water between the teams last Christmas.

