Dreams and reality collide for Mayo

Dublin and Mayo clash again on Saturday and at this stage we should be getting a contest as distinct from a match. Don’t bet on it. Mayo have been here too many times before. All heart, effort and plenty of skill. Close, but no cigar. Yet they keep on returning with renewed hope.

To many outsiders, it’s groundhog day with a recurring script. Mayo putting it up to Dublin but never quite making it. Yet within Mayo there is belief that this new team will eventually roll the boulder up the hill and down the other side.

Now to a more rational evaluation. The new Mayo team is basically the same personnel that played on December 19 last year in Croke Park. Dublin won, as always, 2-14 to 0-15. David Clarke and Chris Barrett are gone and Cillian O’Connor is injured. Otherwise, most of the same players will perform for Mayo on Saturday. Of course the young lads have more experience but there was a lot of clear blue water between the teams last Christmas.

Dublin grabbed the lead after the last water break and coasted home with the same template which is bordering on boring. Once in front in the last quarter they just hold on to the ball and pass it around endlessly. It may trigger a new rule so that when you pass halfway there is no going back.

The problem is that Dublin are so good at keeping possession that they might just hold on to the ball in their own half. Anyway, no matter what rule changes are envisaged there is nobody who could have foreseen where football has ended up. A sort of bad basketball.

Long before the end of last Sunday’s Leinster final the majority of supporters had gone. Dublin have now managed to bore the pants off their own followers and their style has changed appreciably in the last couple of years. Where once they were very enjoyable to watch, now there is little excitement. It is a mortal sin for any player to try for a score unless it is nearly a certainty. Five or six wides is all they ever have and there is no shooting unless it is within a certain area.

Paul Mannion used to kick skyscrapers from the right wing, but there now appears to be a complete ban on those attempts.

Dublin punch the opposition into their computer and work out how much they want to be ahead at the last water break, stick on a few points and then give up attacking, just holding on to the ball. We hear plenty about smart coaches taking the game in different ways and nobody should interfere with evolution. Well then, where are the smart coaches who have devised a strategy to stop teams just holding on to the ball?

Mayo get another chance to solve the riddle. I was very impressed with Pádraig O’Hora and Oisín Mullin against Galway. Mullin has style but O’Hora is a real warrior and would have been entirely suited to football at any time in the past. He wouldn’t mind battling it out toe-to-toe with a forward. Hopefully he is recovered from injury and can play on Saturday.

Mattie Ruane had a great game in the Connacht final while Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue were very good in the second half. Paddy Durcan is one of the top five or six players in the country and Lee Keegan was once in that club. And then there is Aidan O’Shea. Can he finally have an old-fashioned stormer against the Dubs, the team that has blighted his career and made Croke Park on big days a very cold place for him? As Yeats wrote, “tread softly because you tread on my dreams.” It would be nice to see O’Shea having a day to remember.

Two other Mayo players made major contributions to the win over Galway, substitutes Kevin McLoughlin and Eoghan McLaughlin. Kevin has always turned up for Mayo but both these men are needed on the pitch at the start, and it then diminishes the reserve talent.

Dublin, of course, are struggling in that department too. Last year they brought on Brian Howard and Paul Mannion in the final. There is nobody of that calibre sitting in the Hogan Stand waiting for the call, but the Basquels could contribute more with some extra game- time.

If Dublin have not been as impressive this year it is probably due to the fact that winning small games does not float their boat anymore. They were under a little pressure against Meath so they just took the ball and held on to it. It was death by a thousand cuts.

Of course it is going to come to the stage when the Dubs are going to have to look under the bonnet and see what is there. When was the last time that happened? Not last year so we go back to Kerry in 2019. A lot of rust would have to have set in over those couple of years to make them vulnerable in Leinster.

So no matter what the players or Dessie Farrell have said, Dublin are planning for two big games this year. The first one is on Saturday. There are concerns, if not worries, ahead of this fixture. Brian Fenton was poor last Sunday. That is a concern to Mayo more so than for Dublin as he rarely has two bad games in a row. Mayo put him under a lot of pressure early on in last year’s final, but as always he finished strongly.

The other problem is Con O’Callaghan. He seemed disinterested last Sunday, although the sight of a Mayo jersey brings him alive and he is the big goal threat. Mayo can’t ship goals and win. Like last year’s All-Ireland final, Ciarán Kilkenny had a quiet first half last Sunday but he never hides and by the end of the match was Dublin’s best player. He will keep making the hard runs again against Mayo. Niall Scully is better this year and the same applies to Cormac Costello. Just in case Mayo are thinking these forwards have become manageable.

For Mayo to win they must pressurise Evan Comerford’s kick-out and make it a contest. They did that last year and won a lot of breaking ball. It must be a flat out press. Dublin will not be beaten by any team who allow them a safe kick-out. If that happens they will move the ball gradually down the field and eventually score. The risk of losing the ball in those movements is small as they rarely carry the ball into contact and eventually the opposition become disorientated. Cue a simple point.

For the sake of the game, I hope Mayo adopt an all-out attacking policy. Everything else has failed them in the past. It also means scoring goals — three might be enough. So it is a matter of turning down point chances to go for goals. Fortune favours the brave. That is the wish of everyone, Mayo really taking the game to Dublin and getting in front early on.

My cold analysis though tells me differently. Dublin still have four or five of the best players in the country. They will be motivated by this challenge and there is no love lost between the counties, so the Dubs will go for broke early on. I envisage that they will be far more direct than in their last two games. They will go hunting goals as so often in the past against Mayo. Mayo need to get to the first water break without conceding a goal and that is a long shot on the basis of the first half of the Connacht final when they were fairly porous.

Dreams and reality collide again for Mayo on Saturday. Probably lots of drama too. As I have said for six years I will believe it when I see the scoreboard at the end showing Dublin behind. That position does not change now. To beat a champion you need to be a lot better than them. I don’t see that happening.