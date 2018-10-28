Dr Crokes make history as they seal 13th Kerry title with victory over Dingle

Dr Crokes sealed their status as the most decorated club in Kerry football with a 13th county championship final win over Dingle in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Dr Crokes sealed their status as the most decorated club in Kerry football with a 13th county championship final win over Dingle in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

For the second successive year, Gavin White was named as 'man of the match', his 60th minute goal after a great exchange of passes on the break, sealing it for the champions who have now won seven titles in this decade.

Colm Cooper and Eoin Brosnan, who came off the bench, also established themselves as the most decorated Kerry club footballers, sharing in eight titles since 2000 when Crokes' resurgence begun.

They had to defend smartly with Paul Geaney in such a rich vein of form, hitting nine of Dingle's 14 goals on the way to the final.

But the work of John Payne, Fionn Fitzgerald and White, allied to Shane Murphy's smart 31st minute from his county colleague, helped Crokes to preserve a clean sheet and bring the goal rush under control.

Cooper didn't start a final for the second successive year, coming on as a substitute as David Shaw retained his place.

And that move was justified as Shaw, watched by his first cousin, Mayo footballer Aidan O'Shea, showed class to fire over four points in his first final and build on the promise he has showed as a Kerry minor and St Brendan's, Killarney college player.

It was a day for showcasing some of the best young talent in the county. On top of White there were strong performances from Dingle's Barry O'Sullivan and Matthew O'Flaherty while Tom O'Sullivan led the fightback impressively in the opening half.

Dingle, playing for the third successive week, lost their way in that first half as Crokes hit seven unanswered points to lead by 0-8 to 0-2 at one stage.But by half-time they had recovered to trail by just 0-8 to 0-6.

The steady hands of Brian Looney, Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey and Kieran O'Leary, who didn't score but created so much including the goal, was always going to give Crokes the edge.

Dingle had their captain, Padraig O Conchuir sent off on a second yellow card and while there was a minor flashpoint near the end there was no repeat secnes of Dingle's semi-final replay against East Kerry.

Crokes selector Vince Casey described the win as their most special as they moved ahead of Austin Stacks and Laune Rangers.

Keeping Geaney quiet was pivotal to their success, he acknowledged.

"Mike Moloney is probably one of the most under-estimated full-backs in this county for the last number of years. You give Paul Geaney half a chance and he takes it. Mike just has a great presence and he did well. We weren’t going to leave ourselves exposed to one-on-ones and leave huge space there."

Online Editors