Down’s dramatic comeback edges out Westmeath in Division 3

Down came from seven points behind in the second half against Westmeath to edge an enthralling Division 3 encounter at Páirc Elser in Newry.

Seven unanswered scores either side of the interval looked to have done the trick for the travelling Lake county only for Ceilum Doherty's late brace and Andrew Gilmore’s insurance score in the finish to win it for Down.

Despite the early lead, Down were guilty of wasting possession in the opening exchanges, inside duo of Pat Havern and Gilmore did land a point a piece but the hosts continued to rain down a host of high balls into the Westmeath parallelogram with little or no effect.

With that Westmeath looked to lively Conor McCormack and Senan Baker to support John Heslin who opened the scoring for Dessie Dolan’s side. The duo were effective from open play as well and on the scoresheet.

As the half progressed the shot selection on both sides dwindled. With scores and chances at a premium, Heslin stood up to give the Lake county the lead along with two immaculate free’s at the tail-end of the first half.

The hosts lost Eamon Brown to a black card and Dessie Dolan’s side made hay with three points in that period to deservedly lead 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

With the lead in tow, Heslin in particular was keeping Down at arm’s length throughout the half with three second period points.

An Odhran Murdoch penalty with fifteen minutes remaining began the comeback and Havern soon levelled with his third free before Doherty's heroics that look to keep Mourne promotion hopes alive.

Scorers - Down: A Gilmore 0-4 (1f), P Havern 0-3 (3f), O Murdoch 1-0 (pen), C Doherty 0-2, E Brown 0-1. Westmeath: J Heslin 0-6 (4f), S Baker 0-2, S McCartan, C McCormack and D Lynch 0-1 each

Down: C Smyth 6; R Magill 6, R McEvoy 7, P Laverty 7; N McParland 6, C Doherty 7, A Doherty 6; P Branagan 6, O Murdock 8; S Millar 5, L Kerr 7, G Collins 6; E Brown 6; P Havern 6, A Gilmore 7. Subs: R Johnston 7 for McParland (ht), J Johnston 6 for Brown (40), R Mason 6 for Collins (45), A Morgan 6 for Millar (37), C Francis 6 for A Doherty (60).

Westmeath: J Daly 7; D Scahill 7, K Maguire 8, N Harte 6; J Dolan 7, R Wallace 6, S McCartan 7; S Duncan 6, R Connellan 6; D Lynch 6, R O’Toole 6, C McCormack 7; S Baker 8, J Heslin 9, L Loughlin 6. Subs: K Martin 7 for McCormack (60), D Giles 6 for Harte (62), S Smith 6 for Baker (66), C Dillon 6 for Lynch (69), A McCormack 6 for Connellan (73).

Ref: D Gough (Meath).