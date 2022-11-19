Downs boss Lar Wall relieved to avoid ‘best team in Ireland’ Crokes

The Downs manager Lar Wall is embracing his side's trip to Croke Park for this weekend's clash with Ratoath. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Twist Lar Wall’s arm just enough and he’ll admit that, yes, okay, he half thought that just maybe, there might be an outside chance of a Leinster final after guiding The Downs to a Westmeath county title in 17 years.

Not, he stresses, that it would be easy or straightforward or even that his team were the favourites or even second or third favourites to claim it.

Just that in the clear absence of an obvious candidate, some Leinster finalist-in-waiting, every team on that side of the draw were in play.

That’s the beauty, Wall notes, of the provincial club championships. The mystery. That sense of the unknown.

How can you gauge a team’s capacity to win a competition they haven’t played in nearly two decades and have no form – good, bad or otherwise –against any of the other contenders?

So Kilmacud Crokes docked on the other half of the Leinster bracket along with Naas and Portarlington, the Downs would, at the very least, be starting out their novel journey on a path of lesser resistance.

“Kilmacud are probably the best team in the country,” Wall reasons. “They should have been All-Ireland champions last year.

“So yeah, we would have recognised that there was a chance for someone to get to a Leinster final that mightn’t happen if you came up against a Kilmacud Crokes earlier in the competition.”

Those initial movements, Wall admits, were vital.

The Downs, who Wall – native of Laois – took over at the start of this year, had four weeks to celebrate that first Westmeath title since 2005.

It wasn’t just ring rust they had to contend with when they reanimated to play St Mary’s of Ardee either.

Four of his frontliners; Trevor Martin, Charlie Drumm, Jonathan Lynam and Kevin O’Sullivan, flew back from Mexico on the Friday morning before the game having spent the previous 10 days sampling the cultural delights of Cancun along with the rest of Westmeath’s Tailteann Cup-winning squad.

“We were very nervous going into the Ardee game,” Wall admits now. “There was a lot of factors. We had a month off. We celebrated it well. Ardee were on a different journey. They had games on consecutive weekends.

“They were up and running and that was the challenge. Now, the way it panned out, Ardee really struggled with injuries. So that had a big bearing on the game.

“The problem with the quarter-final is, it’s not a level playing field. You have teams and it’s their first county championship and you don’t know what way they’re approaching it.

“When you get to this stage, everyone is up and running and it’s a far more level playing field.”

Wall has never been to Croke Park as a manager or player before but tried to disassociate himself from the lure of bringing The Downs there before their presence today was confirmed.

He is, however, only human.

“Every club team was aware there was big carrot this year if you got through. That was the prize the last day,” Wall says.

“It was all about getting to Croke Park. The feeling of winning was enhanced by the fact that you were playing it in Croke Park.”

There are practical benefits here, too.

Important club championship matches will take place this weekend where the outcome will be heavily influenced by a heavier pitch or over exposure to wind and rain. The Leinster club semi-finals will not be among them.

“But,” Wall stresses, “we had to revert back to focusing on getting a performance. We’ve put the venue to the back of our minds and we’ve focused on the game itself, as best we could. Hard to ignore it.”

Wall has some personal history with Rataoth, albeit he is disinclined to attach any significance to it.

In 2020, he managed Gaeil Colmcille in a Meath county final where they lost by a point to Ratoath after a conceding a goal eight minutes into injury-time.

“It was heartbreaking, for the players involved and myself,” he says. “For me personally, the first place I looked at was myself. But that’s in the past. It’s not relevant in the context of this game.

“What I find hard is you can’t really measure teams in different counties.

“The whole mystery around that is exciting. And it’s good for coaches because it means you can focus more on your own players.

“That’s what you’d prefer to be doing anyway.”