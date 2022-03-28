Downey points way as Harte seeks a Wee bit of silverware with promotion

Mickey Harte and his Louth players were in no rush off the sun drenched field in Aughrim. Their work to date had secured a second successive promotion which brings with it prizes such as a date with Dublin next year. But of far more immediate benefit is a chance to win silverware in Croke Park next weekend and the prospect of a summer of Sam Maguire football. The feel good factor around the camp was tangible. As one supporter on the pitch put it: ‘Isn’t it great to have something to celebrate?’

Coming into the game there were several scenarios in which Louth could finish the job and ascend from division three. Even a defeat here wouldn’t have spelled the end of their promotion hopes but they left little doubt, producing a performance worthy of their seven point winning margin.

Sam Mulroy has been the county’s go to man providing a huge portion of their scores but in the first half here it was Ciaran Downey who led the way for the wee County.

Playing against the breeze in the opening half, Louth managed to isolate him inside and a number of Wicklow markers couldn’t halt his gallop. All of his tally of 1-4 came inside the first half hour.

The goal came on 28 minutes. The impressive Liam Jackson surged down the wing and Downey came towards his team mate before using the back door cut Dublin have employed so successively in recent seasons. Jackson’s pass was perfect and Downey banged home to help Louth into a 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the break having played against the breeze.

Wicklow were down to 14 for a period either side of half time after JP Hurley was black carded but they still managed to keep in touch in the third quarter. Through Kevin Quinn and Mark Kenny they carried a threat up front if they could get their hands on enough ball.

But Louth always looked more likely and opened up a six point lead with 15 minutes to go after landing three points on the spin from Jackson, Mulroy and Conall McKeever. That looked to have them home and hosed.

To their credit, Wicklow didn’t lie down. They were all but relegated to the basement division coming into this game, needing a big win here to have any hope of avoiding the drop, but they kept plugging away regardless. They had a penalty shout waved away early in the second half and they gave themselves a chance when Kevin Quinn goaled after a quickly taken free caught the Louth defence napping.

Wicklow had the gap back to two points with just a few minutes of normal time to play but Louth recovered their composure and outscored Wicklow by 1-4 to 0-1 from there until the final whistle.

With former AFL man Ciaran Byrne offering plenty on is introduction and Mulroy staying closer to goal, Louth looked dangerous on the break. Tom Jackson finished off a well-worked goal before Byrne grabbed the last point of the game to seal back to back promotions, which they also managed under Colin Kelly who recently stepped away from his role as Wicklow manager.

The Garden men went the other way and will be back in the basement division in 2023 but thought turns first to a Leinster championship clash with Laois.

From there, all that was left was for Louth to drink in the moment. Not for the fist time in his career, Croke Park beckons for Mickey Harte along with a summer of Sam Maguire football. Louth

Neither Harte nor the Wicklow management team took part in media interviews afterwards as part of the ongoing GPA dispute with the GAA over player expenses.

SCORERS – Louth: S Mulroy 0-7 (4f 2 45), C Downey 1-4, T Jackson 1-1, T Durnin 0-2, C Byrne, L Jackson, C McKeever 0-1 each.

Wicklow: K Quinn 1-2 (1m), M Kenny 0-4, E Darcy 0-4 (3f), P O’Keane, A Dillon, Z Cullen 0-1 each.

Louth: J Califf 6; D Corcoran 7, B Duffy 7, D McKenny 7; L Grey 6, N Sharkey 6, L Jackson 8; T Durnin 8, J Clutterbuck 7; C McKeever 7, S Mulroy 7, D Nally 6; C Downey 8, C Lennon 7, D McConnon 6 SUBS: M McEneaney 6 for Califf (32), C Byrne 7 for Clutterbuck (40), T Jackson 6 for McConnon (42), E Callaghan 6 for Nally (52)

Wicklow: M Jackson 6; M Stone 6, P O’Keane 6, T Moran 6; F O’Shea 6, N Devereux 6, Z Cullen 7; P O’Toole 6, JP Hurley 6; O Cullen 6, D Healy 7, E Darcy 6; D Fitzgerald 6, K Quinn 7, M Kenny 7 SUBS: R Stokes 6 for O Cullen (47), C O Gallaghoir 6 for Stone (54), A Murphy 6 for O’Shea (57), A Dillon 7 for Hurley (60), C O’Sullivan for Devereux (66)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)