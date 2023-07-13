Down v Meath: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Manager Colm O'Rourke pictured at Bective Stud during the Meath press evening ahead of the Tailteann Cup Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The Tailltean Cup reaches its climax this weekend with Down and Meath going head to head. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.00pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown live on RTE2. It will be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read and listen to on Independent.ie?

Donnchadh Boyle has been talking to Meath’s rising star Seán Coffey, while Seán McGoldrick has been chatting to Donal Keogan.

Eddie Brennan and John Mullane join Michael Verney on the latest Throw-In Hurling show to look back on Kilkenny’s magnificent semi-final win over Clare and Limerick’s victory over Galway.

Can the Cats stop Limerick’s 4-in-a-row now? If you want to get in touch, send your comments and questions on Twitter at @nedzerb13 and @mlverney.

Will Slattery will be with you on Thursday for the Throw-In Football show previewing the All-Ireland football semis between Dublin v Monaghan and Kerry v Derry.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team and visit Independent.ie for the latest GAA news.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

And you can also catch up on the latest episode of Philly McMahon’s Breaking Ball series that’s running till the end of the Championship below.

Breaking Ball episode 3: Niall Morgan on the Tyrone camp, Kerry and playing outfield

What are the odds?

Down are odds-on favourites at 1/2 with Meath 2/1 and the draw after 70 minutes is 15/2.