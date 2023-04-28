Down star McAleenan expects Armagh to go at it ‘full throttle’ as fans’ interest in clash mushrooms

Donach McAleenan has emerged as a key cog in the Down attack as the team fix their sights on a first Ulster senior football championship title since 1994.

The St Peter’s, Warrenpoint clubman has underlined his pace and creativity within a forward division that snapped up 2-6 in the defeat of Donegal last Sunday.

But the modest and unassuming McAleenan is aware that the Mourne men will face “an altogether different challenge” when they take the field against Armagh at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones on Sunday.

If Down needed any further incentive to book their place in the provincial final, it was provided by the county’s U-20 outfit, who stunned fancied Derry in their Ulster final on Wednesday night.

Yet even though optimism abounds within the Mourne County, feet remain firmly on the ground since too many people are all too familiar with the setbacks Down have endured at championship level for the past 30 years.

“There is no doubt that we are having a tremendous build-up to this match against Armagh, but we as players certainly won’t be losing the run of ourselves,” stresses McAleenan, “Sure, we got over Donegal, but look, Armagh have already beaten Antrim and Cavan and they only lost by two points in their last league game against Tyrone. They have shown themselves to be a very fired-up, well-organised side who will present us with an altogether different challenge.”

“In Kieran McGeeney, they have a vastly experienced manager who is more than capable of firing them up.”

Armagh may have surrendered the initiative in the closing stages of their game against Cavan – they eventually won by 1-14 to 0-12 – but significantly, the Breffni side scored the last four points of the game.

“I think that Armagh will be going full throttle this time out,” predicts McAleenan. “I know some of their players and they are extremely dedicated. But having said that, we have lads who have come into this Down side and they have taken to inter-county action like ducks to water.”

In contrast to the recent past when crowds were banned from attending games because of the Covid threat, interest in Sunday’s semi-final has mushroomed within the last 48 hours.

Earlier in the week, the Ulster Council put tickets on sale online and within four hours 7,000 had been purchased, and within 24 hours, that number had soared to 13,000. Now the expectation is that a 20,000-plus crowd will file into St Tiernach’s Park eagerly expecting a showpiece fixture.

The draws for the All-Ireland and Tailteann Cup round-robin series will take place next Tuesday. A total of 16 teams will compete for the Sam Maguire Cup – the eight provincial finalists, the next seven best-placed teams after this year’s National League, and Westmeath as a result winning the 2022 Tailteann Cup.

Four of the eight provincial finalists are already known: Galway, Sligo, Kerry and Clare. Following this weekend’s games, they will be joined by two from Leinster (Dublin or Kildare/Louth or Offaly) and two from Ulster (Derry or Monaghan/Armagh or Down).

In descending order, based on seedings at the end of the league, the seven teams currently occupying the remaining positions are Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Donegal, Louth, Cork, and Kildare. That could change depending on how Sunday’s provincial semi-finals play out.