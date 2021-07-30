Down prevail in U-20 extra-time thriller but Farney’s ‘Ógie’ remains forever young on night of high emotion

“We haven’t done royalty in Ireland since the demise of Tara,” read a piece in the match programme for tonight’s Ulster U-20FC final, “but in Monaghan we lost a prince.”

It was inconceivable that any series of events could conspire to keep the late Monaghan captain Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh from the forefront of everyone’s minds in the Athletic Grounds.

And on an evening dripping with emotion in Armagh and tattooed with symbolism, the result was always going to be secondary to the occasion.

But despite everything, the sides served up an extra-time thriller that will be remembered for the quality of the football on show along with the poignancy of the occasion.

Even allowing for the fact that this game was pushed back a week to allow Monaghan some breathing space, it was an unreasonable ask of the Farney youngsters to find their best form in the circumstances. But they, more than anyone, know that these are unreasonable times.

And they found a performance to honour ‘Ógie’.

Their camp must have been a tumult of emotion over the last fortnight. The last time they saw their captain he was heading home, glowing after their come-from-behind win over Donegal which secured this fixture.

When they gathered again, they were laying one of their own to rest.

Since then, the Duffy family and his friends, club and county teammates have wrestled with the sort of quicksand grief that could pull anyone under.

The feeling in Monaghan football was probably best demonstrated by senior manager Seamus McEnaney.

Listening to the usually indomitable ‘Banty’ choke back the tears as he remembered the young man he made captain three years ago when he was in charge of the county minors was a reminder of how hard Brendan Óg’s passing had hit the county and beyond.

But at some stage over the past 14 days, Monaghan had to try to get back to work. Trying to find the balance between honouring the player and honouring the game must have been tricky for manager Andy Callan to strike.

Brendan and Esther Duffy, the parents of the late Brendan Óg Duffy, captain of the Monaghan U20 football team, in attendance at the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Monaghan and Down. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Brendan and Esther Duffy, the parents of the late Brendan Óg Duffy, captain of the Monaghan U20 football team, in attendance at the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Monaghan and Down. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile





In the preamble, Monaghan remembered their fallen team-mate in front of his grief-stricken family who were in attendance.

The number six shirt was, soberingly, left vacant on the match-day programme. They warmed up in ‘Ógie 6’ training tops that were emblazoned with his image. There was a minute’s silence followed by a spontaneous and sustained round of applause from those present before the teams, who were both wearing black armbands, could finally get the action under way.

And it could scarcely have been a more fitting encounter.

Monaghan started better with Ronan Boyle and Darragh McElearney rewarded for their hard running that saw them get on the end of moves and score.

Down got on the board through captain Shealan Johnston before Down grabbed the first goal of the day on 18 minutes.

Peter McMullan ghosted along the end line and lofted an inviting handpass across the goal line. Ruairi O’Hare got above everyone else to slap home.

Monaghan hit back through Sean Jones but with Down putting significant pressure on their opponents’ kick-out, they started to get on top. They hit the next four points either side of the water break.

Still, Monaghan looked dangerous when they could get out.

Michael Meehan’s dash and clever sidestep were prising holes open in the Down defence and he was involved in the build-up to the Monaghan goal.

When it arrived, it was almost a carbon copy of the Down ‘major’. Donnach Swinburne ran along the endline and his pass was met by McElearney who palmed home to put Monaghan a point to the good.

Down were too short with the resultant kick-out and Monaghan won the throw-up, worked the ball to Jones who split the posts with a snap shot.

Jones would round off the scoring of the half, punching a lose ball over the bar to leave his side 1-9 to 1-7 to the good at half-time.

The drama was to ramp up in the second half.

Monaghan still led by the minimum at the water break before a Liam Irwin beauty pushed the gap out to two.

Down had missed two close-range frees in the second half and manager Conor Laverty called for Andrew Gilmore.

He converted two placed balls before he rammed home a stunning goal on 49 minutes.

Ruairí O'Hare of Down in action against Shane Slevin of Monaghan during the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U-20FC final match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ruairí O'Hare of Down in action against Shane Slevin of Monaghan during the EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U-20FC final match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile





Danny Magill tagged on a point to leave Down two clear. At this stage, it looked like the events of the past few weeks were pulling the energy from Monaghan legs.

However, they went to the well again. Kyle Connolly curled over a classy score before Jones, just as the clock rolled into injury time, levelled things up with a brilliant free.

Jack Doogan (Monaghan) and Danny Magill (Down) picked up black cards in quick succession but neither side could find a winner.

With the teams tied at 2-11 to 1-14, we were headed for extra-time.

There were just two points in first half extra-time. Down grabbed both through Gilmore and Shea Croskey.

And in the second half Down finished the job when Justin Clarke grabbed their third goal to put his side six up as Monaghan’s legs gave out before their courage.

After a brilliant encounter, the Mourne men were Ulster champions. Monaghan lost nothing in defeat. And Ógie, honoured by his team-mates, remains forever young.

SCORERS:

Down: A Gilmore 1-3 (2f); R O’Hare 1-2; J Clarke 1-0; S Johnston (f), T Smyth, C Smyth (2f) 0-2 each; A Morgan, P McMullan, D Magill, S Croskey 0-1 each.

Monaghan: S Jones 0-8 (3f); D McElearney 1-1; J Irwin 0-2; R Boyle, D Swinburne, K Connolly 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Down – C Smyth; T Fettes, R Magill, P McCarthy; T Smyth, L Toal, A Morgan; O Murdock, T Close; D Magill, S Johnston, J McGovern; P McMullan, E Brown, R O’Hare. Subs: A Gilmore for Brown (39), S Óg McCusker for Fettes (47), J Clarke for T Smyth (57), S Croskey for McGovern (59), J McGovern for Magill (75), P Brooks for McCarthy (80).

Monaghan – R Farrelly; R Grimes, T McPhillips, R Boyle; D McElearney, M Hamill, S Hanratty; G McPhilips, J Wilson; D Treanor, J Irwin, M Meehan; S Slevin, D Swinburne, S Jones. Subs: K Connolly for Slevin (44), J McGeown for Hammill (52), O O’Hanlon for Meehan (56), J Doogan for McPhillips (57), L McDonald for Irwin (60+4), J Irwin for Wilson (69), M Hamill for O’Hanlon (70), R Hanratty for Jones (75)

Ref – K Eanetta (Tyrone)