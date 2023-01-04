Down off to winning start for new boss Conor Laverty

Michael Bannigan of Monaghan in action against Down's Mark Walsh during the Dr McKenna Cup Round 1 match in Castleblayney

Down made a winning start under new manager Conor Laverty with a deserved win over Monaghan in the McKenna Cup at Castleblayney.

Goals in either half by Andrew Gilmore and Odhrán Murdock made the difference for a Down team who could have made several other slick moves count in the form of three-pointers had they been more clinical in the final third.

Both counties fielded experimental sides in their first games under new management and Laverty and Vinnie Corey will have been left with plenty to ponder.

Monaghan were first off the mark through Mícheál Bannigan and although a Barry O’Hagan point brought Down level, Bannigan quickly doubled his tally with a well-struck free.

Donagh McAleenan and Andrew Gilmore pushed Down ahead for the first time and with the away side creating numerous goal chances, it seemed like only a matter of time until they would hit the net.

An impressive move eventually teed up Andrew Gilmore to do just that and with O’Hagan and Gilmore both adding points and Monaghan’s only replies coming through Seán Jones and Conor McCarthy, the Mourne men were well worth their 1-6 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Down doubled their lead soon after the restart when Man of the Match Odhrán Murdock, who helped them dominate the midfield battle for much of the second half, charged through the heart of the home defence to rifle home a well-taken goal.

Monaghan did manage a brief purple patch via points from Francis Hughes, Bannigan and lively substitute Stephen O’Hanlon, but with the number of subs made climbing well into double figures, their momentum was short-lived.

Down’s subs made their presence felt, with Michael Ireland, Rory Mason and Patrick Branagan all getting on the scoresheet during the final quarter to keep Down clear.