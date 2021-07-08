Down in hunt for new manager as Paddy Tally term ends

Paddy Tally is the latest inter-county manager to depart his county following Down's heavy Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal last week.

Following a meeting of Down county board tonight it was decided to commence a search for a new manager after Tally's term was complete.

Tally, the former All-Ireland winning trainer with Tyrone and a Sigerson Cup winning manager with St Mary's, had been three years with the Mourne County, taking them back up to Division Two last year and where they remained after winning a relegation play off against Laois last month.

He follows Micheál Quirke and Pádraig Davis who have left Laois and Longford respectively since weekend defeats.

Tally thanked Down for the opportunity to manage the team. "Nowadays, it takes a bigger team to support a team.

The last three years have brought unexpected challenges to each and every one of us. Despite everything, I am confident that Down GAA has much reason to be hopeful," he said in a statement released by Down GAA tonight.

"With the team, we secured their position in Division 2 and continued the process of rebuilding," he said.

"We have not achieved as much this year as we would have wanted, but in maintaining our league status, the team perhaps achieved more than many predicted, and I hope they can push on from here."

Tally was not helped by the absence of key players who made themselves unavailable to the county team this year.

He has consistently called for a better inter-county structure that moves beyond the provincial championship being the centrepiece of the summer.