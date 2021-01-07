Down GAA could face Croke Park wrath after police attend outdoor gathering

DOWN could be facing the wrath of Croke Park following reports that Northern Ireland police attended an outdoor gathering of the county’s senior football squad on Tuesday night.

The Irish News has reported that following a report from the public of people “playing on the pitches” at Abbey CBS in Newry, PSNI officers arrived … but the officers left having established that “no breaches of regulations had taken place as it was an elite team”, according to a PSNI spokesperson.

However, even though Down have denied that any training session took place while insisting that they adhered to GAA directives, such a gathering in the very week that the association issued new Covid-19 guidelines is almost certain to be frowned upon.

With coronavirus cases soaring in both jurisdictions on the island, the GAA issued a fresh directive on Tuesday morning forbidding any indoor or outdoor gatherings of inter-county squads until the end of January at least.

Contacted by Independent.ie, the GAA was not saying anything public in response to today’s report - but it’s fully expected that they will discuss the issue behind closed doors with Down officials.

The Irish News quoted Down as saying that “around 18” players, including some new call-ups, had been present in two separate groups, where they were given programmes to follow in preparation for the resumption of collective training.

The county had “adhered to the directives from the GAA and we will continue to do so,” Down chairman Jack Devaney told The Irish News. “Our panel hadn’t been together since the Ulster semi-final and don’t plan to be back in collective training until early February as it stands.

“A number of panel, including potential new players, were brought together (on Tuesday night) and the management went through their individual programme plans and what they expect of them for the coming weeks, because they won’t be back together for a while. Someone obviously called the police in, but they were satisfied that there was no issue.”

Earlier that same day, the GAA had officially extended the earliest possible start date for collective inter-county training from January 15 until at least the end of this month. Before then, no outdoor gatherings on GAA property are permitted – although it’s conceivable that Down could avoid punishment on the grounds that Tuesday’s event happened on playing fields belonging to Abbey CBS, which is not strictly GAA property.

The directive from HQ on Tuesday was that breaches of any Covid-19 provisions will be dealt with under Rule 7.2 (e) - “Misconduct considered to have discredited the Association.”

The message earlier this week from Stephen McGeehan, the Ulster Council's head of operations and a member of the GAA’s Covid Advisory Group, was equally emphatic.

“I think that counties who are active and not following the regulations are doing so at their peril. For the risk of their local parishes, their community. The guidance is there and it is there for their own protection,” said McGeehan.

“For me, as a former player and coach and all of those things, I don't see the benefit of people rushing out to get an awful lot of activity done now when there is so much uncertainty as to what next week or next month will bring.

“Anybody who is not following the regulations around the gym work and collective training, I think that is not sensible and it should be called out. Because there are issues around insurance, issues around players' welfare and there are issues around protecting the community, protecting the vulnerable and that's the harsh reality, but it's the reality nonetheless.”

