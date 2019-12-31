Down footballer Caolan Mooney in 'stable' condition following assault hours after McKenna Cup win

Down footballer Caolan Mooney is in a "stable" condition in hospital following an assault hours after beating Fermanagh in the McKenna Cup on Sunday.

The Irish News reports the 26-year-old suffered the injuries outside the Canal Court Hotel in Newry in the early hours of Monday morning and was transferred to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital after initially being treated in Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Police have confirmed a 37-year-old man has been charged and is due in court today.

"Detectives investigating an assault on two men aged 26 and 32 in the Merchant's Quay area of Newry in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday, 30 December have charged a 37-year-old man with affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent," said a PSNI spokesman.

"He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court this morning, Tuesday, 31 December. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

"Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault which we believed occurred shortly before 2.30am to contact detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 177 31/12/19."

Down boss Paddy Tally said: "We're shocked and saddened that Caolan has been hospitalised, and we understand that a criminal investigation is under way.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, we ask people to refrain from speculation or rumour about the incident.

"Caolan is a very important player and important leader in our team. He is vice-captain, he had an excellent year this year and we're looking forward to him being back playing in Down colours as soon as possible.

"We hope and pray that he makes a full recovery and our thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family at this time.

"Their welfare and their right to privacy should be fully respected."

